From malaria research to clean water – how Subra Suresh and Ashok Gadgil won top US science award

New Delhi: As a professor at the University of California, Berkeley in 2005, Ashok Gadgil’s pioneering invention was a cooking stove that transformed the lives of more than 46,000 women in Sudan’s war-torn Darfur. Inexpensive, metal cooking stoves, called Darfur-Berkeley stoves, reduced the need for firewood and reduced air pollution.

On October 24, Gadgil was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation – one of the world’s highest scientific honors – by US President Joe Biden. He was among two Indian-Americans who were honored that day, the other being Professor Subra Suresh, who received the National Medal of Science.

Both Suresh and Gadgil are alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Kanpur respectively. She was praised by President Biden for “advancing scientific research that helps communities around the world.”

Suresh also received the Padmashree award in 2011.

Speaking about Suresh, Professor Mahesh Panchganula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, told ThePrint, “It is a matter of great pride that one of our distinguished alumni award winners and a longtime associate of IIT Madras A timely well-wisher has won America’s highest award. Honor in the field of scientific and technological innovation.”

Suresh, who was reportedly the first Asian-American to head the US National Science Foundation, started his academic journey with an engineering degree from IIT Madras.

He then received a master’s degree from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. Has received the title of. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at the age of 25.

In 2012, during a talk at the National Academy of Sciences, Suresh recalled how his colleague once challenged him, “Why are you working with dead materials in engineering instead of living materials?”

This, he said, inspired him to apply engineering principles to study human diseases such as malaria and cancer. According to the MIT website, in 2004, he worked with scientists from MIT and the National University of Singapore to discover how human blood cells re-engineer their shape when infected with malaria. This research was considered groundbreaking for the treatment of the disease.

Gadgil’s work, on the other hand, focuses on using scientific research to solve problems such as unsafe drinking water, excessive firewood consumption, and clean energy access in developing countries.

His first invention in 1993 was the UV Waterworks – a device that used ultraviolet light to disinfect water and prevent cholera outbreaks in India and Bangladesh. Like the Berkeley-Darfur stove, UV waterworks were a low-cost innovation that was widely distributed.

Contribution to science and technology

Gadgil’s UV Waterworks is used by Water Health International Inc. to provide affordable, clean drinking water to more than 25 million people in Asia and Africa.

In an interview with the Lemson Center in 2000, Gadgil explained that the purpose of his invention was “to treat water used by people in the developing world, so it should be low cost, low maintenance and run on low power.” “.

Meanwhile, Suresh has held various positions in various institutions in the US and abroad, such as President of Carnegie Mellon University and President of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He also founded the Global Research Council to promote cooperation in science research and funding around the world.

As director of the National Science Foundation from 2011 to 2013, Suresh used his position to “emphasise the translation of basic research into commercial opportunities”. He founded I-Corps, which sought funding opportunities for science research start-ups, and established the Global Research Council, which expanded networks for research across disciplines to gain easier access to funding.

Suresh has also worked to increase collaboration between different science disciplines. From his personal experience in using engineering to work with cell biology, he has become one of the few Americans to be elected to all three National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

In his conversation, he also expressed gratitude towards his Indian alma mater. His respect was on full display while virtually addressing the second edition of the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series at IIT Madras on March 2.

In the live-streamed lecture, he “acknowledged the privilege” of being invited to the series and thanked IIT Madras for “starting my academic career at the age of 18”.

