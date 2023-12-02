From lab to Labrador… would you feed the new 100pc 'cultured meat' to your dog?

dogs are eating

British dogs are to be served the world’s first 100 per cent lab-grown meat for dinner.

Retailer Pets at Home is working with start-up Meatly to introduce the first “cultured meat” food for pets, which will hit the market next year.

According to guidelines set by the National Research Council, most pet foods contain a mixture of meat or fish, eggs, milk, vegetables, grains, and salt.

But the company promises to give pets “sustainable, delicious and nutritious meat” that doesn’t come from any animal.

“Cultured meat” is initially made from cells taken from a fertilized chicken egg, which are “fed” with a cocktail of vitamins and proteins in a container similar to that used to make yogurt or beer.

The substance developed in the laboratory can be used to make pet food. Meatly hopes to expand to sell its “meat” in the US and Canada within the next two years.

The company’s website states that any products “adhere to vegan ethics”, and the meat does not contain antibiotics.

A spokesperson for Pets at Home said: “Earlier this year, we invested in Meatly, a cultured meat company specializing in the pet food sector, and we believe this will be an innovation that will Can help reduce the environmental impact of pet care, while also ensuring pets’ nutritional needs are met in a cost-effective manner.

“If we could replace some of the meat and fish used globally in pet food with more sustainable alternatives, that would be a real step forward for the industry.”

Several companies are racing to be the first to offer lab-grown pet food – Mindful Media/e+

The British start-up isn’t the only company to introduce the first lab-grown product to the pet food market.

Czech company Bene Meat Technologies earlier this year became the first company globally to receive a license to produce and sell lab-grown meat for pet food. Its products are scheduled to launch in the EU in 2024.

A spokesperson for Bene Meat said: “Its farming process needs to be extremely strictly controlled and monitored to work. All the ingredients that go into the culturing process are usually natural foods. So cultured meat “In fact, it will be safe to eat.”

Yvonne Taylor, vice president of corporate projects at animal rights campaign group PETA, said the lab-grown alternative would be suitable for people who want to feed meat to their dogs without harming the animals, provided it is safe.

He said: “If in vitro technology is kinder to animals, can help reduce environmental damage, and make the food supply safer, then everyone should support it.

“Of course, delicious vegan dog food rich in essential amino acids for dogs already exists and offers a meaty flavor without involving cruelty, but there are still people who want to feed their dogs animal meat without harming the animals. “For them, lab-grown meat would be suitable.”

However, some animal experts did not agree.

Anna Webb, host of the podcast A Dog’s Life, said it is unclear whether lab-grown meat will have the same nutritional value as meat from animals.

“You’re making fake meat, which doesn’t seem right to me,” she said.

“Feeding your dog this feed is a great experiment. There is no guarantee that they will actually get the nutrition that the marketing suggests.”

Owen Ensor, chief executive of Meatly, said: “We haven’t released a product yet, but we’re incredibly excited when we do. Meatloaf is real meat, and as such it contains all the same nutrients as traditional meat.

Exact nutritional information for laboratory-grown products has not yet been released. Pets at Home has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com