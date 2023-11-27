Find out how Haobo Jiang discovered a passion for innovation in the Emlyn International MBA

Whether you want to be your own boss, or you have a great idea for a startup, becoming an entrepreneur is a popular career path for business school graduates.

Entrepreneurship is a popular post-business school career goal and a sought-after part of the MBA curriculum. In 2023, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) Prospective Students Survey found that nearly half of business school applicants felt that entrepreneurship and innovation was a course requirement.

For Haobo Jiang, his International MBA Emlyn Business School not only fueled his passion for entrepreneurship but also served as a launching pad for his own successful business venture.

We caught up with Haobo to find out how his international MBA helped him get there.

MBA exploring entrepreneurship

After working for 13 years at appliance company Group SEB, Haobo in various fields including IT engineering, finance and supply chain management (pictured) Decided it was time for a change.

“I had a general view of the business world, but I lacked an understanding of the core business elements,” he explains. “I realized that getting an MBA would be a good thing to complete that piece of the puzzle.” “

With Emmeline, a top-rated business school in Lyon, France, located right across the street from his workplace, Hobo found the perfect opportunity to find that missing piece of his puzzle.

Despite having no prior plans to start a startup, as soon as Habo joined Amilon, he immediately became interested in MBA entrepreneurship. The small class sizes gave them the ability to connect with their group and receive individual support which developed their interest in the field.

“Our team took [entrepreneurship] The curriculum was quite serious, and we had a great teacher who inspired a lot of ideas. That was the beginning of everything.”

MBA Gaining Experience in Entrepreneurship

Emlyn International MBA prioritizes innovative thinking and emphasizes entrepreneurship.

One of the MBA classes taken by Haobo, titled Fundamentals of New Ventures, is a dynamic and involved course that works with students to develop their ideas from conceptualizing a problem to pitching a completed idea. Does.

An independent professor, Benjamin-Samuel Evenzik (painted), teaches this class and brings his experience as a successful entrepreneur. Ben founded 4 Hour Startup, which creates, teaches, and helps implement resources about the Lean Startup methodology and Lean Prototyping.

She also launched a vintage clothing brand with an alumnus, so she had many business lessons to impart to budding Emmylon MBA entrepreneurs.

His class teaches students how to set up small, achievable ideas, then workshop the concepts and finally present a complete idea.

“The classroom is a mini accelerator. The idea is to teach students about the basics and motivate them to work on what is important at that level,” says Ben.

He further adds that it is important for students to discover the most important part of the business idea.

“At the end of the day, what you want is to make something that is useful, and that is solving a problem for your users.”

Throughout Habo’s time at Emlyn, particularly in his Entrepreneurship course, collaboration with his fellow students helped him develop his entrepreneurial mindset and skills.

“At first we didn’t realize that we were making mistakes. And then when we shared the results not only with the teacher, but also with other groups, you realize there are better ways to do things,” he says.

Starting a Business After MBA

At the end of the semester, many of Ben’s students have strong ideas that turn into viable solutions.

Haobo’s initial business idea came from thinking about ways to teach Chinese language in French schools. He had to go through many iterations and mistakes before the idea became a solid foundation for his startup.

“That project evolved and matured a lot. The original was a very different version.

Haobo describes the process he went through to find the right version of his idea.

“I presented the proposal to my colleagues to find out how things are going in the French education system. Then gradually we met people who are working in this field, like educational officers, parents and students.

“Somehow we came to a conclusion about how we could contribute to making things better,” he explains.

This finding formed the basis of his business, Riviere Yuan EdTech. Haobo realized that teachers have a lot of balls to juggle, including class preparation, dedicated time with students, and reporting to superiors and parents.

He proposed an end-to-end process, investing in generative AI, to help students prepare more efficiently, interact more easily with students during class, and transform preparation into practice.

“Finally, because everything is tracked through the platform we built, we give teachers some very easy-to-use models for basic reporting purposes.”

Haobo still feels supported by Emlyn International MBA through the network there and the support he has received.

“You get very experienced professionals – not just professors but entrepreneurs themselves – who spend some time with you, who can listen and help you succeed as an MBA entrepreneur,” he concludes.

