From home sales to prices, what Goldman Sachs thinks the housing market will look like in the next 4 years

Goldman Sachs gave its outlook for key housing market data, including sales and price growth, for the coming year.

Housing starts and home prices will move higher, while existing home sales will remain stable in the bank’s view.

Goldman forecasts the Fed to achieve a soft landing and no-recession scenario in 2024.

Goldman Sachs expects the frozen housing market to ease slightly over the next four years, according to an outlook from a team of strategists led by chief economist Jan Hatzius.

For 2023, the bank’s preliminary estimate for housing starts at 1.390 million. Over the next four years, Goldman expects that to reach 1.335 million in 2024, 1.430 million in 2025, 1.515 million in 2026 and finally 1.535 million in 2027.

As far as new home sales are concerned, Goldman believes the figure will be 680,000 at the end of the year. This will reach 723,000 in 2024, before climbing to 771,000 and 781,000 in 2025 and 2026 respectively, before reaching 858,000 in 2027, the bank said.

Meanwhile, existing home sales, which Goldmans’ preliminary estimate is 4.092 million for this year, will decline to 3.834 million next year.

The bank sees current sales rising to 4.240 million in 2025 and 4.369 million and 5.001 million two years after that.

That last figure shows that even by 2027, the Wall Street firm doesn’t expect existing home sales to reach pre-pandemic levels of 5.34 million or a surge of 6.12 million in 2021, ResiClub said in a note Tuesday. told.

Over the past two years, low inventory, rising home prices and skyrocketing mortgage rates have made it difficult for Americans to enter the housing market as a buyer or seller. The circumstances have made many homeowners reluctant to relocate, leaving home seekers with fewer options to choose from.

Broadly speaking, Goldman’s Hatzius said the risk of a U.S. recession remains low. He said the Federal Reserve should be able to achieve a soft-landing of the economy, a forecast that has gained momentum on Wall Street in recent months.

Soft inflation and a softening labor market have led to speculation that the central bank could cut interest rates by March 2024, though in an interview with CNBC on Friday, Hatzius said the market remains bullish on the possibility of monetary policy easing. Can be very excited.

“I think the second half of the year is more realistic than the first half, but again, it’s going to depend on the data,” he said, referring to the possibility of a rate cut.

An outlook from Zillow economists in late November predicted that the cost of buying a home would eventually decline next year.

“Predicting how mortgage rates will rise is a nearly impossible task, but recent inflation news gives the impression that rates are likely to remain fairly stable in the coming months,” Zillow researchers said. “Overall, the cost of purchasing a home looks to be on track to decline over the next year, with costs likely to fall if mortgage rates decline.”

