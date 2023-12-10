Elon Musk posted on X that he is not a fan of “Grand Theft Auto” because he “doesn’t like doing crimes.”

Despite his dislike of the phenomenally successful series, the billionaire is a huge gamer.

Musk created his first video game at age 12 and played “Elden Ring” all night after purchasing Twitter.

The tech billionaire wrote in a post on X that he will not buy GTA 6 if it releases in 2025. Because he “doesn’t like to commit crimes” And said he was unable to complete 2013’s GTA 5 because he couldn’t bring himself to shoot virtual police officers.

This is the latest installment in Musk’s long history with video games. One of the tech billionaire’s first inventions was a video game called blaster A Space Invaders-style side scroller he created at age 12 and sold to a PC magazine company for $500.

You can actually still play blaster online And that’s not bad for a game made by a teenager in 1984. Since then, Musk’s fascination with video games has only grown – here are some of his favorites.

alden ring

The Elden Ring has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. bandai namco

One game that Musk has vocally praised is From Software’s massive fantasy RPG Elden Ring – so much so that he Reportedly stayed till 5:30 am Have been playing the game since deciding to buy Twitter last year.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography, Musk decided to purchase the social media site in April 2022 while living in Vancouver with Grimes and their son, X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes told Isakson that Musk was clearly “in a state of stress”, and after sending a message to Twitter President Brett Taylor to say he was planning to make a bid for the company, he wrote a letter on his laptop. Jumped up and played Alden Ring until 5:30am.

game, which was Written by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin , known for its massive world and extremely challenging boss battles. Isaacson notes that after deciding to buy Twitter, Musk spent most of his time in the Kaleid, a desolate, apocalyptic wasteland.

overwatch

Musk’s then-girlfriend Amber Heard reportedly designed a custom costume of the Overwatch character Mercy. Blizzard Entertainment

Musk is also an avid fan of Overwatch, a first-person shooter multiplayer game developed by World of Warcraft creator Blizzard.

Apparently, this extends to including Overwatch-themed roleplay.

According to Isakson, when Musk told his then-girlfriend Amber Heard that she looked like his favorite Overwatch character, Mercy, they spent It took two months to design an elaborate replica costume So that he can play the role for her.

However, this did little to save Musk and Heard’s relationship. The couple broke up in 2017 However they remained close.

cyberpunk 2077

The futuristic world of cyberpunk has been a source of inspiration for Musk. cd project red

Musk has long been fascinated by the world of Cyberpunk 2077, including its science fiction aesthetic An inspiration for future design Of Tesla’s Cybertruck.

His ex-girlfriend Grimes voiced a character in the game, which was released a highly polarized reception in 2020, and According to Isaacson’s biography Musk canceled one of his recording sessions and demanded a cameo.

Musk apparently entered the studio carrying a 200-year-old gun and “urged” developers to include him in the game, telling them he was “armed but not dangerous.”

It doesn’t seem like Musk ever got that cameo, although some fans thought Saw him playing a corporate bastard When the game came out.

However, the game’s depiction of human-machine hybrids and neural interfaces surprisingly impressed the CEO of Tesla, who has said that his brain implant startup Neuralink may one day pioneer similar technology ,

Battle of Polytopia

Battle of Polytopia has been downloaded over 10 million times on the Google Play store. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Like many other tech CEOs, including DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, Musk is reportedly a big fan Mobile strategy game “Battle of Polytopia.”

the game that has been downloaded more than 10 million times On the Google Play App Store, players are seen taking on the role of tribal leaders fighting each other for world domination.

According to Isakson, Musk first encountered Polytopia in 2021 and soon became obsessed with the Tesla CEO as well. Delay in business meetings To continue playing the game.

He also encouraged his brother Kimbal to play the game, telling him it would make him a better CEO by helping him “unleash empathy.”

Kimble told Isakson finally had to stop playing “Because it was destroying my marriage,” and even Musk temporarily deleted Polytopia after he started dreaming about it.

The strategy game has caused Musk headaches even while he’s awake.

In 2021, Tesla disabled a feature that allowed Model 3 drivers to play “The Battle of Polytopia” on their cars’ screens while they were driving. US regulators started investigating the company ,

