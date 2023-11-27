From grocers to sportswear chains: Is it really worth it to engage in the battle of Christmas ads?

John Lewis has released its 2023 Christmas advert (PA)

I’m A Celebrity contestants being forced to eat spiders and crickets as part of their bushtucker tests doesn’t seem like an obvious way to get consumers in the mood for mince pies and chipolatas.

Yet supermarkets and other retailers are lining themselves up to book advertising slots during the prime time ITV show, with Tesco, Boots and Morrisons among the brands featured during the first episode.

As a spokesperson for the Advertising Association says: “The battle to be number one in the public mind this Christmas is as intense as ever.”

The organisation, which represents UK advertisers, agencies, media owners and tech companies along with marketing consultancy WARC, estimates a record £9.5 billion will be spent during the Christmas season, up 4.8% on last year. Which will also include TV advertisements. Of that, about £1.5 billion.

But the economic backdrop remains difficult. The cost of living crisis is still rising and many consumers are looking to tighten their purse strings, meanwhile retailers themselves face higher costs as they try to keep prices low for customers and deal with other headwinds. Let’s try.

So how much are blockbuster Christmas TV ads worth to Britain’s top high street brands and grocers? Are big bucks and prime time slots for celebrities really worth it financially for UK series?

That question seems even more relevant this year when the most talked about Christmas ad is not some glossy film standard campaign but a £700 video filmed on an iPhone for a pub in Northern Ireland.

Research by the Advertising Association gives some insight into what encourages companies to spend such huge sums – a John Lewis advertisement at this time of year reportedly cost £800,000 to make. It found that nearly half (48%) of all adults credit these types of ads for helping to promote gift ideas.

Meanwhile Dom Boyd, managing director of insights at Kantar UK, says his company’s data shows that the most effective campaigns make four times the profits of the weaker ones.

He adds: “However, what really provides value for businesses is the long-term brand building potential of these festive campaigns – this is what cements a brand in our minds and makes us want to return to them again and again. Takes the pass back.”

Image from John Lewis & Partners’ 2023 Christmas advert (John Lewis & Partners/PA) (PA Media)

Jackie Baker, head of retail at accounting firm RSM UK, believes big spending is no longer an option for businesses in the run-up to December 25, “but there is a need to maintain brand and reputation”.

Baker comments: “Christmas is certainly the most important trading period for retailers, so they need to be one step ahead of competitors to come out on top. Christmas advertising allows retailers to engage through storytelling, music and celebrities. These ads have quickly become a part of the cultural fabric of Christmas.

But Baker says that while this may help consumers get home, it’s only part of the equation and it’s vital that retailers continue to offer the best of the best both in-store and online to retain shoppers during difficult times. products and provide high quality customer service. On the high road.

In a sign of how difficult conditions are for some consumers, frozen food chain Iceland, which teamed up with Slade’s Noddy Holder for its campaign last year, has decided not to appear on TV screens this season. Earlier this month executive chairman Richard Walker said: “As a business we were faced with a decision. Do we spend millions creating and sharing TV ads or do we invest the money to support our customers during a life-threatening crisis? It was no big deal for us.”

Instead Iceland Foods has focused on offering deals and aimed to keep prices low, including offers such as a turkey roast dinner bundle for 8-10 people for £30.

But the retailer is a rare exception, with many other high street names embracing all things Christmas advertising, and many of those companies say they are enthusiastic about consumer reactions so far.

Becky Stanyan, chief marketing officer at Sports Direct owner Frasers Group, says the sportswear chain’s ‘Dream Big’ ad, featuring footballers such as Alessia Russo and Mason Mount, is “seeing our highest engagement and full view rates ever”. Proves that this is our favorite ad.” Advertisement yet”

Sports Direct’s 2023 Christmas advert (Sports Direct press image)

She comments: “Christmas advertising is a time to show who we are, what our values ​​are and of course spread some festive cheer. It’s that time of year when everyone wants to be inspired for Christmas gifts, for the coming New Year.”

At John Lewis, whose annual releases are always hotly anticipated, the 2023 offering features a boy who grows his own Christmas tree and eventually becomes a Venus flytrap and the department store group is now selling baubles and slippers including ‘ ‘Snapper’ is selling merchandise.

The retailer says the ad was viewed more than once by two-thirds of the adult population in the first five days of release – 80 million views – 50 million of which were viewed before the ad’s first TV airing, which consumers then viewed online. Had gathered for.

Rosie Hanley, marketing director of John Lewis, says that “if there were not commercial returns for our business” the company would not do any advertising year-on-year. Hanley adds: “It increases awareness of our brand, as well as directing customers to our shops and websites – indeed our evaluation is already indicating that this year’s advertising has increased the return on investment Used to be.”

So at least for the moment retailers still believe in Christmas advertising. And for the advertising industry struggling with a slowdown in spending in a tough economic climate, this makes it the most wonderful time of the year.

