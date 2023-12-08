From Gemini to Grok, new names for generative AI make headlines

The rapid development in artificial intelligence has given rise to many new AI brand names. From dust-up to dust-up to perfection, some follow the well-worn paths of past tech trends. Others may make the complexities of AI easier for humans to process.

On Wednesday, Google added another AI name to an already crowded field: Gemini. The new AI model – which will power a range of Google products – also caps a year full of new AI startups, products and entire platforms with notable or unusual names. Without revealing where the name came from, Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted a video about Gemini and pinched on x “Some questions about looking at what Gemini is* (beyond the zodiac sign).”

Since ChatGPT became a breakout hit, the names of many AI companies and products have entered the cultural lingo from startups and giants alike. In addition to ChatGPIT, the new wave of chatbots – including Google’s Bard, Anthropic’s Cloud, Inflexion’s Pi, Quora’s Poe, and Amazon’s Q – have sparked curiosity about how humans interact with AI. At Microsoft, an entire brand has been built around its AI assistant Copilot, which celebrated its one-year anniversary this week, shortly after Bing Chat was brought under the rebranded Copilot umbrella. Meanwhile, creatives across a variety of sectors have experienced the power of new AI tools for generating text, photos, and videos through platforms like Adobe Firefly and Canva’s Magic Studio, as well as startups like Jasper, MidJourney, and Runway.

In Runway’s case, the New York-based startup’s name came about while creating “new types of creative tools using AI,” said co-founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela. Since then, Runway has evolved into a popular platform for creating and viewing AI-generated videos, but the first version provided a way to “run all types of AI models in a very intuitive way”.

“There are a lot of products out there these days, but back then this was one of the first ones that came out in 2018,” Valenzuela said. “The goal was: How can you have a platform where you can run models? If you think about it, there’s already a name for it. A stage where models walk is a fashion runway, so that’s where the name comes from.”

The popularity of AI research is also letting big language models like Meta’s LLAMA and Microsoft’s Orca, as well as strange research jargons with catchy names for new AI chips like IBM’s Northpole, into the spotlight.

Another new model is the GROK, which debuted last month (It’s worth noting that the term “GROK” actually comes from Robert Heinlein’s 1961 science fiction novel, “Stranger in a Strange Land”).

Of course, there are still older AI platforms with human names for enterprise software such as IBM’s Watson — which debuted in 2011 and is named after IBM’s founder — as well as others like Salesforce’s Einstein.

“The humanization of technology is not a new trend, but it has staying power,” said Ashley Wood, principal at Ogilvy Consulting. He said that human names are also condemnable. “Naming things in a human way helps us understand the potential of names behind AI, but also reduces the fear associated with it.”

Over the past few decades, names from each technological era have had their own ethos. The dot-com era of the 1990s brought “Yahoo!” Like introducing playful names. After this came new social networks like MySpace, YouTube and Facebook. More recently, Web3 has given rise to companies with names related to blockchain and crypto references such as “coin” and “bit”. Will new AI names provide insight into where the era is headed?

How to – and how not to – name an AI

Some agencies are actively avoiding the trend of human-like names for AI. That’s because “you’re taking something that’s not human and you’re trying to humanize it,” said David Plesak, founder and CEO of Lexicon. Since starting the agency 40 years ago, Placek has brought names into new categories for tech products that have become iconic, including BlackBerry, Sonos, Azure, PowerBook, Oculus Go, and InDesign. (Lexicon is in the early process of naming three AI startups.)

Placek said that rather than selecting “friendly” or “silly” names, it is better to choose a name that conveys AI as an advanced technology that is still usable and accessible. It’s also important to choose something new, memorable, noticeable, and easy to process. For example, Northpole takes something familiar and places it in another category.

“The human brain is a little on the lazy side, it wants to be comfortable, but it’s really only interested in what’s new,” Placek said. “…Lama [has] Great structure and this is a word that even a three year old can use. This means that getting around the world is going to be a lot easier. Alexa is another example. However it is a little softer than something like Bard or GPT, which might be really good for you depending on what you are doing.

According to a search of the US Patent Office’s trademark database, 84 trademark applications have been filed with the name “.AI” so far this year. This is up from 62 in 2022, 59 in 2021 and 56 in 2020. Meanwhile, more than 200 trademark applications have been submitted with “GPT”, but only 10 have been registered so far.

Companies like OpenAI are already filing trademark applications for future LLMs, including “GPT-5” in July and “GPT-6” and “GPT-7” in October – all of which are still pending. . So far, OpenAI has applied for 22 trademarks and received three: one for its logo in 2018, another for “GPT-3” in 2021 and a third for “GPT-4” granted just last month. Went. As far as Google is concerned, it filed a trademark application for “Gemini” with the USPTO in September 2023, but this week it has submitted an application for its new “Google AI Studio.”

Steve Manning, founder and CEO of naming agency Igor, recalls his first AI naming project a few years ago for a giant Japanese company, formerly called Recruit Institute Technology. The client wanted to find a name to express its ability to transform large amounts of data into something understandable, which led Igor to come up with Megaon – an actual word for a polygon with one million sides. (Since then, Igor has also helped chipmaker Arm name AI products like Neoverse and Ethos.)

Like companies that used “i” and “e” in the early days of the Internet and e-commerce, Manning and other naming experts say startups should avoid AI-related acronyms like “GPT” or “AI.” Needed Feeling stale fast. Other examples include streaming services that use “plus” or advertising and media companies that use “media”. It also risks being too boring.

“They’re hanging it all on technology that will become ubiquitous,” Manning said. “But it takes you back to a time that’s almost over.”

