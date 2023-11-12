From flame to beauty, the unique candle that becomes a Japanese lantern - Yanko Design

November 12, 2023
In the world of home decor, where innovation meets tradition, Chauchin emerges as a fascinating blend of both. This unique, pillar-shaped candle, inspired by the serene aesthetics of traditional Japanese ‘Chouchin’ lanterns, represents a harmonious fusion of design and function.

Designer: James Coru Buri

Constructed with a dual wax composition, Chouchin features an interior made of standard wax, which burns in a familiar, comfortable manner, like a typical candle. However, it’s the exterior that sets it apart. This outer layer is made of a patented, non-melting wax, creating a translucent shell that beautifully diffuses light, mimicking the soft, ambient glow of a lantern. As the candle burns, light penetrates through this outer wax, turning the candle into a source of soft, warm light.

This innovative design was brought to life in collaboration with the prestigious Pegasus Candle Co., Ltd. based in Kurashiki, Japan. Non-melting wax not only adds to the beauty of the candle but also serves a practical purpose. This collects the melted wax inside, eliminating the need for a tray and allowing the candle to be stored safely without the risk of wax dripping.

Chouchin isn’t just a marvel in wax innovation; It is also a proof of longevity and stability. The internal candle boasts an impressive burn time of 60 hours, ensuring months of ambient illumination with daily use. Additionally, its design accommodates replaceable refills, increasing its lifespan and reducing waste.

Each candle is carefully crafted in Pegasus Candle Company’s factory, ensuring the highest quality. Presented in an elegant black box, the Chouchin candle is not just a purchase but an experience – ideal for personal indulgence in a tranquil environment or as a thoughtful, sophisticated gift for loved ones. In short, the Chouchin candle is not just a light source; It is a journey of light, transforming from an ordinary candle into a symbol of beauty and peace, evoking the spirit of Japanese tradition with every flicker.

