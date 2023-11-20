From fashion-merchandising major to commercial real estate trailblazer, University of Wisconsin-Stout Honors alumnus Tanya Ragan accomplished

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Commercial real estate developer Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management, has been featured as a Distinguished Alumnus by her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wisconsin, in its latest research. . Annual Publication; Approach

Tanya Ragan, whose roots run deep in the Midwest, born and raised in Rochester Minnesota, has built a legacy in Texas. She has never been the same since her arrival nearly two decades ago, having previously graduated from UW-S, Dallas, Texas with a degree in Fashion Merchandising and a minor in Business Administration. As the only woman-owned developer in the city of Dallas, Tanya builds community and creates authentic neighborhood experiences with real-world impact on residents and economic development.

“The most important thing you can do is show up. As a woman working in a highly male-dominated industry – representation matters. Less than 1.5% of women in commercial real estate investing are self-made. My The expectations for it are higher than that of my male colleagues and I recognize the responsibility that comes with that role,” she said.

Ragan maintains relationships with local business organizations, state officials, Dallas city leadership, the Dallas Police Department, and various city departments. He organized and led efforts to revitalize and revitalize the Dallas Farmers Market neighborhood – now the largest residential district in downtown Dallas; and led teams to relocate and redevelop the city’s oldest commercial building – Liberty State Bank – and the historic Purse Building.

He also redeveloped the much-loved historic Purse building. His latest project in Mansfield, Texas, a mixed-use development called Castle Ranch, is inspired by his well-established signature bold energy and vision, but on a much larger scale.

A hearty Midwestern work ethic amplified by Texas-sized ambition underpins Tanya’s impact on communities and emerging female entrepreneurs across the country. (news link)

About Wildcat Management

Wildcat Management is a woman-owned real estate investment, development and management company. Wildcat works on mission-driven projects and strategic public-private sector partnerships in the hopes of fostering economic transformation and community development. Wildcat Management continues to drive positive change for local communities across the country.

