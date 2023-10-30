From Engineering to Algo Trading: Brittany Ihle, QA with Citi

Brittany Ihle, Head of North American Quantitative Trading for Global Spread Products at Citi, talks about finance, learning engineering at MIT, and her journey at Spider Silk.

Brittany, please tell us about your current role and how you decided to pursue a career in finance?

brittany ihle

I lead a team called Quantitative Trading, which is a credit-focused group that trades corporate bonds and ETFs with automated strategies. This is exciting because we are at the forefront of change in credit trading, helping the market become more electronic and efficient. My journey in finance started in Madrid. I was studying abroad and trying to get interviews for internships at the same time. Not many companies were willing to cover the travel expenses for the final round of interviews in the US. But one case happened to be in finance, so I tried it and found that I really enjoyed the quantitative side of finance. This serendipitous opportunity ultimately paved the way for my now rewarding career.

We understand you studied engineering at MIT and that engineering is one of the most male-dominated fields in STEM. Please tell us about your experience.

In high school, I started robotics club and math club, and my favorite class was computer science, but there were few other women participating in these activities. When I first arrived at MIT, I was part of a freshman orientation group where we built underwater robots. I remember looking around and being amazed at how many women were doing this to me. MIT was a refreshing experience because even in engineering majors the student population was about 50% female. Despite the graduate experience being challenging and often referred to as “drinking from a firehose,” I wish more women could have the exposure I had and be surrounded by a diverse community of people in support of engineering and STEM fields. .

What’s the most interesting thing you learned in your course?

I did my research in computational materials science, specifically on spider silk, which is about five times stronger than steel when normalized for weight. The incredible discovery of this research was that hydrogen bonds are important for the strength of spider silk at the nanoscale. This is surprising because hydrogen bonds are among the weakest chemical bonds. But when hydrogen bonds are arranged appropriately, as they are in spider silk, they can provide high strength and stiffness.

Why does spider silk excite you so much? Have you applied this knowledge in your daily life or at work?

Our research was on the interrelationship of nature and man-made materials. I was excited by the possibility that a biological or biomimetic material might prove useful in engineering. Potential use cases include cables, armor, clothing and various medical applications such as bandages, surgical thread and tissue replacement. Although I no longer research spider silk, some of the concepts and skills have transferred surprisingly well to my current work. For example, employing models and simulations for spider silk mechanics parallels our use of these tools in algorithmic trading to forecast credit markets.

It is estimated that about 40% of women who pursue engineering degrees either drop out or never enter the profession. So, in your opinion, why do women studying engineering leave to pursue careers in other fields?

The statistics you mention raise legitimate concerns, and I suspect that a considerable number of men who study engineering also pursue careers in various fields. People who study engineering, regardless of their gender, often gain valuable skill sets such as problem solving, mathematics, coding, and design, which can be applied in a variety of STEM and quantitative fields. I know women who studied biological engineering who became doctors, and others who studied mechanical engineering and are successful computer scientists. He has leveraged his engineering background to excel in equally important fields. The focus should be on the versatile skills and knowledge gained through engineering education, allowing individuals to make significant contributions in diverse fields beyond their initial field of study.

Finance is also considered a male dominated field. In your opinion, what needs to be done to make finance more gender-balanced?

There are many different factors at work here, but one important thing is that women have a support system, including mentors and role models. I was fortunate to serve on an all-female trading desk early in my career, and through that experience I learned how to be authentic, especially when working in a male-dominated industry. I was able to do this because of the incredible support of the women on my team, who remain friends and mentors even today. At Citi, we help develop this support system through women’s organisations, including the Women in Trading group, which I co-lead. Our primary goal is to foster a supportive community that empowers women traders. We believe that with a strong support system, we can continue to break down barriers and pave the way for success for women in this industry.

