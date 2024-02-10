From Doinks to SpongeBob, technology will play a huge role in CBS’ presentation of the Super Bowl

Inspiration happens sometimes, or in this case, drinking, at the most opportune time.

CBS Sports’ Jason Cohen and Mike Francis had end zone seats during last year’s Super Bowl when Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker attempted a 42-yard field goal that went wide of the left field .

Cohen, the division’s vice president of remote technical operations, immediately sent a message to someone in the league’s broadcast department about installing cameras inside the overhead bins.

On Sunday, the Doink Camera will make its debut.

“Was hilarious. We also don’t depend on just one job. Obviously, if we got one, I’d be super excited and probably high-five each other in the truck, but they were able to bring that unique perspective to others from the field. Might as well take a shot,” Cohen said.

The Doink Cam is one of several innovations that CBS will use during Sunday’s game between Kansas City and San Francisco. This will mark the 22nd time that CBS has broadcast the Super Bowl, the most among the four broadcast networks.

While the Chiefs and 49ers get the opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl every season, the network will get the chance to air the big game once every four years under the league’s 11-year broadcast contract, which begins this season. Has happened. ESPN/ABC is back in the rotation, but Los Angeles won’t have a game until 2027.

“There’s more technology than we’ve ever seen for broadcast,” said Harold Bryant, CBS Sports executive producer and executive vice president of production.

Each goalpost will have six 4K cameras – three on each upright. Two players will face each other at a 45-degree angle outside the field, and the other will line up inside and take a shot at the ball going in. The camera also has zoom and super slow-motion capabilities that can show how close a kick made it to the top or straight to the middle.

CBS tested the cameras during a New York Jets preseason game at MetLife Stadium and a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium in October. Cohen said CBS analyst Jay Feely, who worked in the NFL for 14 seasons, also gave his input on where to place the cameras.

Since Super Bowls are typically the testing ground for ideas that eventually make their way into all NFL broadcasts, the Doink Camera could join the Pylon Cam as a standard part of the league’s top games in future seasons. .

In addition to kicks, overhead cameras can provide unique end zone angles, including sneaks near the goal line or an aerial view near the pylon.

However, don’t look for CBS to show the angle from the Doink Cam just because they have it.

“We will not stress the elements. We’re going to figure out what helps tell the story of the game and the moment,” Bryant said.

The live cameras are part of CBS’s 165 cameras for Sunday. The network also has cameras throughout the Las Vegas Strip, including one on top of the Stratosphere.

There are also 23 augmented reality cameras that both CBS and Nickelodeon will use. The Nickelodeon broadcast will make the most of the augmented reality cameras as it will appear that SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will be on set calling the game with Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson.

Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, the voices of SpongeBob and Patrick, will be in the booth and wear green suits to appear as SpongeBob and Patrick.

In all the years of the SpongeBob franchise, Kenny said this is the first time he can remember doing something live in character of this magnitude.

“We are very much in character as we record multiple episodes of the show during the week. The good thing is that a lot of times we do commercials during recording because it’s encouraged,” Kenny said.

Fagerbakke did provide some commentary during the 2022 Christmas Day game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, but that was done from the broadcast truck.

“That’s not what he wanted to cook,” Fagerbakke said after Russell Wilson’s second interception – a pun on “Let Russ Cook” – went viral on social media.

“Our shows have been integrated with the evolution of social media. So this is a nice extension of that. I have watched Russell Wilson play his entire career. I’m a big fan of his,” Fagerbakke said.

While various bells and whistles like AR are nice, they should also be used for the right reasons, which Cohen sees with the Nickelodeon broadcast.

“What I love about the Nickelodeon show is that I think it’s the perfect use case for augmented reality in a live broadcast. Cohen said, “It’s bringing augmented reality in a way that has a meaningful purpose because it moves the story forward and helps bring the game to life on the field, but in a unique perspective that has some flavor.”

,

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Joe Ready, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com