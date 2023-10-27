From Digital Gucci to Blockchain Supply Chain: Retail’s Web3 Revolution adobe stock

From the early days of online shopping to the rise of influencer marketing, there is no doubt that the Internet has revolutionized the way we shop and make purchasing decisions. Now that we are entering the next phase of the Internet – powered by the Metaverse, blockchain and NFTs – there will be new opportunities for fashion brands and retailers to connect with their audiences and sell their goods.

Here are three opportunities retail brands would be crazy to ignore.

Opportunity 1: Creating a digital-only product

The trend that started with the purchase of NFT collectibles and in-game accessories is now spreading into retail. For fashion brands in particular, the metaverse and Web3 will offer an entirely new way to meet the desires of customers – customers who will spend significantly more of their time in virtual worlds. Given that many of us use clothes to show our individuality and personality in the physical world, why wouldn’t we want to do the same with our digital selves?

Many brands have already created digital-only products. Balenciaga created a line of clothing in the hugely popular Fortnite game. Gucci created a luxury destination called Gucci Garden on the Roblox Metaverse platform — where, coincidentally, he sold a virtual bag for more than $4,000. Burberry created a series of NFT creations for the Blancos Block Party universe, including armbands, jetpacks, and pool shoes — a collection that netted nearly $400,000. And Dolce & Gabbana sold a nine-piece collection on digital luxury marketplace UNXD for a whopping $5.7 million.

Clearly, high-end brands are moving forward with this trend. But as with most things in fashion, trends that start with designer labels usually trickle down to high-street brands. So, we can definitely expect to see more and more brands releasing digital-only products along the pricing spectrum – whether those products are for sales or solely to generate marketing buzz. As an example of the latter, Coca-Cola recently launched a virtual drink (called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Bite) within the game Fortnite.

When you think about it, there are very real benefits to creating digital products. Designers can create free from the limitations of physical products. Production costs are minimal, profit margins are huge, and, unlike physical products, you never have to worry about carrying too much stock. Meanwhile, as consumers, we can make our digital avatars wear whatever we want, without worrying about what is practical, comfortable, or attractive.

I’ve talked a lot about fashion, but rest assured, the digital product trend applies to all types of brands. In the Metaverse, we will be able to buy digital versions of practically anything – clothes, obviously, but also virtual furniture (for our virtual homes), a virtual car to drive around the Metaverse, virtual pets.. .And even virtual jewelry.

Opportunity 2: Setting up shop in the metaverse

Brands are already starting to move beyond old static retail websites and create immersive virtual shopping and brand destinations within the metaverse. Nike is a real leader when it comes to creating a virtual presence in the metaverse, having established its own virtual world called Nikeland in the Roblox platform. Inspired by Nike’s real-life Oregon headquarters, Nikeland features Nike buildings and fields where Nike lovers can participate in games like tag and dodgeball. But there’s also a virtual showroom of Nike products, featuring the latest digital products and digital versions of Nike classics like Air Force 1 sneakers. In other words, Nikeland is part game, part brand experience, and part showroom. It’s a great glimpse of what virtual stores could look like in the future – moving from straightforward digital replicas of physical stores to incorporating fun, engaging activities. In comparison, the current online retail experience seems quite boring.

Other brands jumping on the virtual experience trend include Forever 21, Selfridges and beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. Walmart has also created metaverse experiences – such as Walmart Land in Roblox, which includes an obstacle course of life-size Walmart products as well as a virtual dressing room featuring exclusive clothing lines. Walmart Land also hosted a virtual concert featuring Madison Beer and other artists.

Opportunity 3: Adoption of Blockchain Technology

Blockchain has huge potential to disrupt the retail industry, especially when it comes to the supply chain. Blockchain can bring some much-needed transparency to the movement and exchange of goods, providing a secure, complete record of where products and materials have come from.

French retailer Carrefour is already using blockchain to track meat, dairy and fruit from farm to store. Customers can simply scan a QR code in store and get information about where (and when) the product was harvested and whether pesticides were used in its production. As more and more consumers think carefully about the products they purchase and the impact of their purchasing decisions, it is clear that blockchain’s ability to provide a complete, traceable record of a product’s lifecycle is critical to consumer trust. Can help promote.

Speaking of confidence, for luxury brands, blockchain-based records can also provide assurance that the item a customer is purchasing is a genuine item and not a counterfeit. Combine this with automatically executing smart contracts, and there is even an opportunity for brands to take a piece of the pie when their products are resold in the future. (Something I’m sure luxury brands would love.)

And for smaller companies, the decentralized nature of blockchain means brands will be able to connect with customers directly without having to go through intermediaries (for example, trying to stock their products in Target). After all, blockchain excels in facilitating secure financial transactions between two parties without the need for a third party to manage the transaction. That alone could be a game-changer for many retail brands.

You can read more about future technology and business trends in my books, The Internet of the Future: How the Metaverse, Web 3.0 and Blockchain Will Change Business and Society, Skills of the future: 20 skills and competencies everyone needs to succeed in the digital world And business trends in practiceWhich won the 2022 Business Book of the Year award. And don’t forget to subscribe to my newsletter and follow me X (Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube for more information on future trends in business and technology.