A notable development in recent years has been the increasing role of state governments in responding to global crises.

The announcement by newly installed Queensland Premier Steven Miles of an ambitious target of cutting emissions by 75% by 2035 is a case in point.

As the Covid pandemic unfolded, the renewed centralism of state governments became dramatically evident, with states responding strongly while the Commonwealth often seemed paralyzed.

But this is also true of the response to climate change, where successive national governments have been unable or unwilling to take serious action. The only notable exception – the 2012 carbon price under the Gillard minority government – ​​was taken out by the Greens in return for their support.

Does it matter who does the work? Yes. State efforts can take us a long way toward reducing emissions. But we need federal policies on nationwide issues like electrifying transportation.

How did we get here?

Decades of neoliberal reforms and the mantra of the new public management – ​​bringing business-style competition into the public service – have undermined the national government’s ability to do anything directly. Instead, they have to rely on contractors and consultants, limiting any real federal capacity for decisive policy action.

In contrast, hollowing out has been much more muted at the state level, where the need to provide schools, hospitals, police and other services has kept governments closer to the real business of policy delivery.

This pattern of Commonwealth inertia and state activism goes back to the Garnot Review of climate change in 2008, which was initiated by state governments in response to the Howard Coalition government’s unwillingness to act.

The Labor government took over support for the review after the 2007 election, but the Rudd government was unable to garner bipartisan support for climate policies.

When the coalition returned to office from 2013 to 2022, climate deniers sought to make the minimum possible effort without openly rejecting global efforts to stabilize the climate.

By 2022 it was clear that Australia would easily exceed our Paris Agreement commitment of cutting 26% of 2005 emissions through land use change and the rise of renewable energy. Nevertheless, the strength of the naysayers was such that the government backbench would not consent to an official increase in the target.

As a result, the new Albany government may commit to a much higher target of 43% without any significant policy effort.

Instead of the carbon price that opposition leader Bill Shorten had promised in 2019, Albanese offered an upgrade to the safety net introduced by the Coalition. Energy and Climate Minister Chris Bowen has ruled out modest steps such as ending the sale of internal-combustion engine cars by 2040.

Almost all states and territories now have 2030 emissions reduction targets more ambitious than the national 43% target:

New South Wales: 50%

Victoria: 50%

South Australia: at least 50%

Western Australia: down 80% from 2020 levels

Australian Capital Territory: 65-75% below 1990 levels

Tasmania: Achieved net zero in 2015.

Until last week, Queensland was an oddity, with its 2030 target reduced by only 30% compared to 2005. The new target – 75% by 2035 – takes Queensland from the back of the pack to almost the front.

Can Queensland really move that fast?

The first step towards achieving this goal was largely symbolic: the withdrawal of a new coal-fired power station proposed by mining giant Clive Palmer. This proposal was almost certainly unfeasible, as it involved the use of economically questionable carbon capture and storage technology.

The simplest option is to accelerate the transition away from existing coal power plants. In Queensland, this is made easier because coal generators are state-owned.

To achieve the 75% reduction target, the government’s clean energy agency, CleanCo, will need to be significantly expanded, and coal power will be phased out faster than previously planned.

If the state completely greens its power sector, it would eliminate 45% of the state’s emissions.

Cutting emissions is hard. This will require policies to encourage heavy industry to shift to carbon-free energy sources such as electricity and hydrogen derived from wind and solar power. The technologies required for industries such as steelmaking and cement exist but are not yet fully developed.

But the really tough challenge will be when new coal mines and gas fracking projects are proposed.

When buyers burn fossil fuels exported from Queensland, these emissions do not count towards the state’s targets. But highly powerful fugitive emissions of methane are counted, which have been systematically underestimated. Using satellites, the International Energy Agency has estimated that Australia’s methane emissions from coal mines are 81% higher than the official estimate, and emissions from fracking and oil extraction are 92% higher than the official estimate.

Even according to Queensland’s own conservative estimates, these emissions accounted for 11% of the statewide total in 2018.

Miles promised that new fossil fuel projects would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Gas exports have become the major export earner for Queensland, posing a major challenge to the state government’s efforts to cut emissions. AAP

Why do we need a Commonwealth?

The ambition of the state will take us a long way, but not the entire distance. On electrification of transport, states will need to follow the Commonwealth Government’s lead as vehicle standards are set at a national level.

Queensland’s latest ambition puts us in a paradoxical situation where all Australian states are committed to doing more than the Commonwealth. This is, in part, because states are able to do more.

But with less than two years until the next federal election, with the polls low and a record of very little policy accomplishments, we may yet see the Albany government leave behind its shyness and take bold action.

