From Cool-Off to Takeoff: How XRP’s Current Price Signals an Imminent Market Victory

Well-known crypto analyst and YouTuber Ben Armstrong recently offered an interesting perspective on the current trading price of XRP.

XRP, a token closely watched in the crypto community, especially after a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), currently trades at around $0.60. While this figure may not represent an all-time high, Armstrong highlights why this price point could be significant for XRP.

The big picture: institutional interest and market dynamics

Armstrong’s analysis starts from the “adamantium” support level of $0.60 for XRP. Drawing an analogy with the fictional character Wolverine, who famously recovers from severe damage, Armstrong sees XRP’s resilience at this price as a sign of strength.

Every time the price of XRP drops, it appears to bounce off this important support level, indicating strong market confidence in the token.

In his videos, Armstrong goes beyond price analysis to consider broader market dynamics. He noted that XRP’s previously traded price level of $0.62 has become particularly attractive to institutional and corporate investors.

Whale transactions involving large amounts of XRP have increased significantly, indicating growing interest from large-scale investors. This trend aligns with broader global crypto market cap growth, suggesting ample liquidity for significant investments.

Armstrong also discussed the strategic aspect of XRP’s price following Ripple’s legal victory at the SEC. He believes that the surge in prices following the decision may have limited the token’s accessibility to a wider audience.

However, the current stable price range, which is a retracement of the previously seen $0.72 level, allows for a more widespread accumulation of XRP, potentially setting the stage for a larger bullish run.

xrp latest price action

XRP’s market performance has seen a significant decline recently, with its price falling by more than 10% in the past two weeks. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at around $0.605, representing a 2.3% decrease over the past 24 hours.

Despite a significant bullish trend earlier this year, where it has gained 70.3% so far, XRP is still down 82.20% from its 2018 all-time high of $3.40.

This downward trend extends beyond just the price of XRP. Daily trading volume for the asset has also declined over the past two weeks, falling from a high of nearly $2.5 billion at the beginning of last week to about $1.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

This decline in trading volume may indicate a decrease in investor interest or market activity around the asset, contributing to its lower price.

Furthermore, the broader crypto market has seen a mix of volatility and bearish trends, which could impact XRP’s performance. So far, Bitcoin has also declined by 2% in the last 24 hours, resulting in a 1.3% decline in the global crypto market cap over the same period.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com