Visitors to Britain rarely have enough time to see all of its best parts. If they manage to visit a castle, have afternoon tea, enjoy an ancient monument, and even wander through two of London’s museums, they are doing well.

Advertisement

Many people walking, shopping in the wild countryside of Norfolk edinburghThose enjoying fish and chips on Princes Street or in Brighton will have to wait for their next visit.

With so many new activities for holidaymakers, 2024 will only serve to exacerbate this ‘problem’. Here are some of the best things to do in the UK in the coming year.

Explore the UK’s wider art scene

London is home to some of the world’s most renowned art and culture museums, and exhibitions will continue to expand in 2024.

A must visit for art lovers Courtauld Gallery At Somerset House in London, which is set to exhibit a series of Monet’s impressions of the capital for the first time in Britain. Throughout the year it will also feature paintings by Henry Moore, photography by Roger Mayne, and a variety of works by avant-garde artist Vanessa Bell.

There is also a focus on fashion in the capital next year. At the Victoria and Albert Museum, a first-of-its-kind show will celebrate the work of Iconic Model Naomi Campbell, Opening on June 22, it is designed to showcase their influence in the industry and beyond through the work of leading designers and photographers.

It’s not all about London though. In Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace will inaugurate the ‘Icons of British Fashion’ exhibition, featuring some of the UK’s best designers. The event, which runs between March 23 and June 30, will see a collection of clothing, accessories, photography and patterns displayed in the Great Hall and rooms of the palace. This is a great opportunity for visitors to enjoy a tour of one of the royal residences as well as an extensive exhibition.

Elsewhere, the annual Oxford Literature Festival will run for eight days in March in partnership with Netflix, while the longest-running literary festival in the world – Cheltenham Literature Festival – will celebrate its 75th anniversary in October.

Enjoy a taste of wine, beer and whiskey in the UK

Boom seen in 2023 Brewing across Great Britain,

In Northumberland, an Anglo-Saxon museum and distillery – Ad Geffrin – opened its doors for the first time. Designed to celebrate the history and culture of the area, it takes visitors through an AV-rich museum, which also includes unique historical artefacts, such as the Castle Eden Claw Beaker (on loan from the British Museum). An onsite distillery also produces whiskey and gin, for which the area was known 200 years ago and which pays tribute to Ed Geffrin.

In London, mighty titan Guinness is planning big things. In Covent Garden, 50,000 square feet of space will be squeezed into a micro-brewery and ‘culture hub’ in an effort to celebrate the origins of beer in the city (which was first brewed there in 1722). Tours, tastings and a rooftop restaurant will be part of this innovative winemaking experience.

Oenophiles can dive into the UK’s emerging sparkling wine industry. Viticulture is the country’s fastest growing agricultural sector, with production projected to reach between 25 and 29 million bottles by 2032. There are over 900 vineyards in the UK (many in the south-east counties of Kent, Surrey and Sussex), offering plenty of opportunities for visitors. To sample the country’s growing new libations.

Enjoy picturesque views on England’s coastal walks

England’s seaside towns and coastal expanses are among the country’s many attractions. Keen walkers can already trek along the entire coast of Wales thanks to the Wales Coastal Path, which follows a continuous 1,400km journey around the edge of the picturesque country.

But work on bigger plans is going on. king charles iii The England Coast Path will open up a 4,499km route across the country, making it the longest coastal path in the world. Some sections are already open to the public – in parts of Northumbria, Suffolk, Kent and Cumbria – while many others are under construction.

While the iconic white cliffs of Dover always prove popular with visitors, there are also many other great coastal areas to enjoy in Britain. The Jurassic Coast is a 90km long UNESCO World Heritage Site that stretches across Dorset and Devon, featuring sandy beaches, lush cliffs and ancient fossils. For something more rugged, head to the Northumberland Coastal Path, which features castle ruins, rocky cliffs and nature reserves.

Witness sporting history in the UK

The sport has a long and distinguished history in Britain, so experiencing an event is a must on any visit to the country.

For those wanting a classic ‘Day at the Race’, there are a number of special events lined up in 2024. Don a frock and a dress and head to The Gold Cup Centenary in Cheltenham, which celebrates its 100th anniversary on March 15. Horse enthusiasts will want to stop by next month, when perhaps Liverpool’s most famous horse racing event is held: The Grand National.

In the summer, the Royal Henley Regatta will feature over 300 boat races up the Thames over five days, while the prestigious Oxford/Cambridge Boat Races will see universities compete once again in March.

More traditional sports are also abundant. The Six Nations rugby tournament will take place in the UK in February and the UEFA Champions League will take place at Wembley on June 1. The best talent in tennis will be at Wimbledon in July and petrol heads could get their place at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 25.

Advertisement

So whatever your game, chances are there’s something for you.

Source