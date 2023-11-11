From Concept to Reality: Steps on How to Start Your Business Today

New Delhi, Updated: November 11, 2023 12:20 IST

Breaking free from fixation on a fixed salary and overcoming the fear of failure were cited as important steps in this transformation. In a recent interview with India Today, an entrepreneur highlighted the importance of leadership qualities and the ability to take calculated risks, underscoring the inevitability of facing challenges in the early stages of entrepreneurship.

He emphasizes the need for a change in perspective regarding failure and success, and urges individuals to view entrepreneurship as a contribution to the economy.

Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

The author advocates strong leadership qualities and a willingness to take risks as essential qualities for success. “Whatever the outcome, you need to be determined enough to handle it,” he advises.

The entrepreneur turned author also shared his journey and how financial challenges during college led him to discover his passion for writing and entrepreneurship. Driven by a desire to fight scams in the freelance market, Ankit Dev founded The Writers Community, which now has over 500 freelancers.

Building Trust in the Virtual Market

Reflecting on the challenges faced, the author highlights early trust issues in the virtual marketplace. “We implemented a payment proof system to build trust and set up a three-step selection process for freelancers,” he explains.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, he emphasizes the importance of innovative thinking and sector-specific ideas while identifying business opportunities.

“Thinking ‘outside the box’ is what will help us be unique,” ​​he advises. He encourages entrepreneurs to create a need in their chosen market for continued growth.

Adopting digital trends

Ankit Dev is particularly proud of the success of Writers Community’s training and internship programs, which have benefited over 150 students and involved prestigious educational institutions.

In the context of competition in the writing and media industry, he emphasizes the strength of manual content writing in regional languages, differentiating his company from AI and machine-oriented content providers. The unique selection process based on skills and work ability sets the writer community apart.

In final advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, he emphasizes dedication, adaptability, and elimination of disruptive elements. He affirms, “Your business is not just yours; it is the hope of your employees, your country, your customers, and many others.”

Accepting risk and avoiding error

“Accept changes in risk as per market needs and last but not least, remove any irritants, be it employees, customers, habits or partners,” says Ankit.

