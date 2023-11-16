From comic book store to global NFT trading app – David Yu claims entrepreneur title

App Viv creator David Yu was honored with the title of EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 New Zealand at an awards ceremony in Auckland last night.

In less than five years, Auckland entrepreneur David Yu has grown his comic store business into a leading platform for mobile-based digital curation globally.

Yu, the creator of the Vive app, was crowned EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 New Zealand at a star-studded awards ceremony in Auckland last night.

Yu beat out four others, including Crimson Education’s Jamie Beaton and Angus Brown, co-founder of brain drink Arepa, for the honour.

VeVe has revolutionized the collectibles landscape by establishing a platform that allows users to collect and trade digital items.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Users can own and display their favorite characters, artifacts, and memorabilia from popular franchises using non-fungible token (NFT) technology.

Cecilia Robinson, founder of Tend Health and chair of the judging panel for this year’s awards, said Yu was a true Kiwi entrepreneur.

Robinson said, “He is a silent achiever who is both humble and grounded in his approach.”

“He has been running the business since the age of 16 and has grown as an entrepreneur along with his company, constantly adapting and refining his approach.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The courage David has to move forward with a business idea in an entirely new industry is admirable, and to now sit as a leader in that field is truly outstanding.”

Yu’s business started in 2018 as a comic store on Auckland’s Karangahape Road. VeVe has now sold over eight million collectible items for brands like Disney, Marvel and DC Comics on its platform.

The app is used by collectors worldwide, with 35 percent of its users in the United States and 40 percent in the UK and Europe.

Yu will now represent New Zealand in the global competition against winners from more than 50 other countries for the title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year, held in Monaco next year.

Jason McGregor, Director of EY Entrepreneur of the Year New Zealand, praised the winners in each category.

“It was fantastic to acknowledge all the category winners, especially David as our overall winner for his contribution to the business community and wider New Zealand,” he said.

“These entrepreneurs and business leaders stuck their necks out during times of uncertainty and forged a path forward and made a significant contribution to the New Zealand economy. “We applaud their courage and resilience and encourage more Kiwis to follow in their footsteps.”

The independent judging panel also included Brian West (Founder, Ethic), Grant Strucker (Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Strucker), Jeremy Moon (Founder, Icebreaker) and Sam Hazeldine (Founder and Managing Director, Medrecruit).

The New Zealanders in competition for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2023 were:

jamie beaton (Crimson Education), Young

(Crimson Education), Young carmen visilich (Data Insights), Tech and Emerging Industries

(Data Insights), Tech and Emerging Industries angus brown (Arepa Holdings Limited), Products

(Arepa Holdings Limited), Products chris warren (NZS Group), Services

(NZS Group), Services david u (Wave), Master.

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz