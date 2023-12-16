From bedbugs to bomb rumors, should you avoid visiting Paris? Local resident Caroline Harrap argues no.

There’s a joke in some circles that whenever something goes wrong in Paris, we blame Emily. I think you know who I’m talking about.

Ever since Netflix’s hit show ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayed the city as some kind of picture-perfect paradise that aired within an inch of its life, one thing after another has happened. Have been. In short, Emily confused us.

From strikes and bedbugs to bomb rumors, travelers could be forgiven for wanting to see the city at this time. But would it be right for them to do so? I live in the city – that’s why I don’t argue.

Paris 2023 hits headlines for all the wrong reasons

First of all this year, there were strikes, To be fair, there are always strikes in Paris. But those who expressed obvious disappointment over Macron’s controversial pension reform in the spring were particularly excited. Although many people expressed sympathy for the issue, it was less easy to get excited about streets full of trash. The attractive surroundings of Savoir were not like that.

Then, as soon as it was all over, there was bed bug gate – when the world fell victim to a media-induced mass hysteria akin to a moral panic. True, there were some bedbug outbreaks, and some schools and theaters were closed for periods of time. But as many experts pointed out, Bedbugs There is growth everywhere – not just in Paris – and now everyone here has almost forgotten about it.

Still, all this pales in comparison to wider concerns over security. As well as the usual protests (and occasional riots), the threat of terrorism remains in Paris – with France’s national threat alert recently raised to the highest possible level.

And that doesn’t mean it’s continuing rumor of bomb In October. During that time, schools, airports and tourist sites such as the Louvre were targeted – the Palace of Versailles was forced to close its doors several times a week.

Are things in Paris as bad as they seem?

It is true that paris Not the best year. But capital will never be able to survive in the same way EmilyThe hat-wearing, bouquet-buying utopia isn’t as bad as the media makes it out to be.

For the most part, life has been going on almost normally during all this. As I write, with bin lorries rumbling past, a debate is unfolding cyclist Crossing a red light and a dog is defecating on the sidewalk.

Looking at the figures so far, it seems visitors haven’t been disappointed either – debunking the rumours. American tourist They were canceling their trips to the capital.

According to the city’s tourism office, now known as ‘Paris Je Tême’, the impact to date has been very limited, with various indicators (flight bookings, searches, etc.) remaining stable compared to last year’s results. .

This may have encouraged rugby world cupWhich saw an increase of +15.6 percent in the number of international tourists as compared to the same period last year.

While it is true that the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation sees a slowdown in the numbers by the end of 2023, it is reflective of global trends across the world. travel industry,

The number of tourists in Paris is increasing

Overall for this year, tourist numbers Paris is expected to grow by +7.2 percent compared to 2022. And in the month of December, passenger flight arrivals from the United States are on track to increase by +4.6 percent year over year.

,paris remains one of our top destinations from the United States and Canada,” confirmed Sonja Arnorsdóttir, Chief Commercial Officer of PLAY Airlines, which connects Europe and North America via Iceland.

“We have not seen any significant increase in cancellations or inquiries about Bedbugs, delay or bomb scare. “It seems the city is as popular as ever with its USA and Canadian travelers.”

It appears to be the same story for visitors from other parts of the world. For example, air France Its total capacity increased by 7 percent in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, Eurostar says it has seen a significant increase in bookings over the past few months.

“This year, on the London to Paris route, bookings from the UK market have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with passengers able to choose between 13 to 16 daily returns,” says a representative. eurostar,

“Despite this it is true strike action, which certainly limited our ability to train for the first few days of the year. However, we have still seen resilient customer demand, which is rapidly returning and resulting in very strong year-on-year growth.

Why is now a good time to visit Paris?

Contrary to all the negative press, as Paris prepares to host olympics And the time is right to visit the Paralympic Games in 2024.

Look forward to the opportunity As well as improving the public transportation system, additional bike lanes have been installed, and there should eventually even be a Seine swimmable If everything goes according to plan. And as the countdown picks up pace, much of the city will inevitably be dressed up for the occasion.

Unless you are traveling to Paris specifically for the Olympics, it is highly advisable to plan your trip before or after the event.

with rumors of apartment With owners charging exorbitant nightly fees during the Games and the city expected to be filled with several million more visitors, we are set for certain disaster here next summer. Suffice it to say that Paris has never been more attractive in spring.

And, of course, that doesn’t mean mentioning the many other reasons to come here capital of france,

What’s new in Paris in 2024?

Apart from the ‘timeless’ attractions of Paris, it also has some fascinating new additions. This includes a recently opened house Serge GainsbourgComplete with its own museum, shop and café/bar and newly renovated National Maritime Museum,

Also, there are many events based on the recently released biopic.napoleon‘, directed by Ridley Scott, which also includes a self-guided walk on the theme.

Looking ahead to 2024, there is a lot to look forward to beyond the Olympics. There will be a major exhibition in Musée d’Orsay To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Impressionism. Just south of Paris, the Cité de la Gastronomie Paris-Rungis – promoting sustainable food and responsible gastronomy – will open to the public.

even Notre Dame Consideration is being made to reopen its doors by the end of next year. Although the cathedral did not manage to meet Macron’s ambitious Olympics deadline, it should be ready to welcome visitors again from 8 December 2024.

Whatever happens, our biggest concern here in Paris still remains overtourismInstead of it being too low.

The city is consistently ranked as one of the best popular Places in the world that don’t seem likely to change any time soon, especially as certain TV shows continue to enhance its legendary status. Just one more thing we can blame Emily for…

