Cultural phenomenon ‘Barbenheimer’ topped the global list of Google searches this year, while Eurovision and ChatGPTT attracted attention across Europe.

The American tech giant recently released its “Year in Search”, an annual roundup of what people are searching for most on the Internet’s top search engines.

As always, it’s a sobering snapshot of the state of society’s attention span.

When it comes to news trends, Israel-Hamas war The global search is at the top of the list of queries, followed by earthquake in Türkiye and syria More Titanic-bound explosions in February titan submersible,

Euronews Culture reported mass public schadenfreude Titan’s death, which dominated the news for several weeks in June.

As far as cultural phenomena are concerned, it’s no surprise that this year’s most Googled movie was ‘Barbie’, then ‘Oppenheimer.’

His blockbuster double feature ‘Barbenheimer,’ What became one of the summer’s most memorable events around the world was also widely discovered.

The most searched celebrities also include Jeremy Renner, who made headlines after his survived the blizzard accident In January.

delayed matthew perry And Tina Turner It also tops the list of most searched celebrity deaths of the year.

in TV, ‘‘the last of us’, ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia’ were the top three trending shows of 2023.

Japanese superduo Yoasobi’s “アタル (Idol)” was Google’s top trending song on search, followed by American country star Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Shakira’s “Idol”. final diss track “BJRP Music Session, Vol. 53” with Argentinian producer Bizarrap.

Shakira was also the most searched musician in the world on Google this year.

European sites top the list of global search queries

Europe was popular when it came to global search queries about museums, parks and sports stadiums.

Four of the top 5 most searched parks this year are in Europe – Barcelona’s Park Guell takes the top spot, followed by New York’s Central Park, London’s Hyde Park, Madrid’s El Retiro Park and Rome’s Villa Borghese.

The top museums that people looked at on Google included the Louvre and Musée d’Orsay in Paris and the British Museum and National History Museum in London.

Google’s “Year in Search” report also breaks down search queries by region and country – in Europe, the Eurovision Song Contest was one of the top searches this year.

Sweden’s second most searched celebrity was Eurovision winner Loren, while Finland’s Eurovision contestant Carija topped the country’s search queries.

One of Germany’s top discoveries was the metal band Rammsteinwhose frontman was caught in a series of sexual assault allegations over the summer (which were later dropped).

The French were looking for “how to get rid of.” Bedbugs, The Spanish were looking for recipes for “limón serrano”, while the Irish were more interested in “airfryer recipes”.

Artificial Intelligence was also a big global trend this year, with interest in the topic flooding search engines, news sites and wikipedia,

chatgpt It was the most Googled technology term this year in Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.

However, this is all just the tip of the iceberg – you can find more data, including trends from previous years Google’s “Year in Search” collection,

The company says it collected its 2023 search results from January 1 to November 27 this year.

