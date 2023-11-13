From AMCs to T-Bills: Embracing Innovation with Fintech

The desire to capture the attention of young adults has been on the wish list of fintech leaders for years. With Generation Z it seems they have finally succeeded.

Just as this generation began to reach adulthood, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. Catering to this first “pure digital” generation is not easy and requires companies to constantly innovate.

Four fintech leaders met today at Benzinga Fintech Deal Day for the panel “Future Proof Trading: Embracing Innovation and Change for Success,” hosted by… TipRanks Uri Gruenbaum Discussing the latest technologies and trends shaping the future of trading.

As CEO of tradestation – One of the largest trading platforms – John Bartleman Looked at the trend that started in 2020 when retail trade exploded and ultimately leveled off in 2022. Still, the customers who stayed wanted to learn more and get better.

“They all want to be more educated, so they graduate to a platform like TradeStation, where we can provide education and access to analytics and amazing tools,” he said.

With multiple platforms using its solutions, Bartleman is now looking to leverage AI to match people with solutions that make best sense, defining the concept as an “AI-powered concierge.” Is.

Reflecting this retail trading momentum, Charles Schwab’s Managing Director katie ryan Said the company is focused on educating and informing these new customers while accommodating their preferences for short-form content.

“We’re partnering with companies that are providing real-time, clear data, rather than having so much information thrown at them that they’re not able to filter, and that they don’t have time for, ” Ryan said. He further added that they want to have a one-size-fits-all solution for every customer, no matter where they are on their journey.

katy perryGeneral Manager of Retail Investment Forum publicHave also seen a change in behaviour.

“They went from AMC to T-Bills,” she said to everyone’s amusement.

“Customers are asking for more tools. They want access to more data and to make better decisions more quickly,” he said. He said Publix tries to accomplish this by expanding its AI capabilities.

The situation is a little different for zack hasko, say technology Chief Commercial Officer. As a service digitizing the proxy voting concept, the company focuses on long-term shareholders who want to make their voices heard.

“We try to change the perception about proxy voting to create a holistic ownership experience that brokers can integrate within their platform,” he said.

Still, SE technologies work as a two-way street because firms get access to a lot of data about their retail investor base.

“We are eliminating the historical friction between the shareholder and the public company to ensure this is a meaningful and productive experience for all parties involved.”

Photo: Uri Gruenbaum, Katy Perry, Katy Ryan, Zach Hasko and John Bartleman at Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2023, Photo by Pratya Jankong for Benzinga

Source: www.benzinga.com