From affordability to property demand, here are Zillow's 6 biggest predictions for the US housing market in 2024

High mortgage rates and home prices locked many Americans out of the housing market in 2023.

Zillow economists say some conditions may ease in 2024 as more homes are listed for sale.

The real estate group shared six predictions for the next year.

High mortgage rates, low inventory and high home prices will define the US housing market in 2023.

Those conditions kept many existing homeowners from moving, making them hesitant to leave the low mortgage rates they had secured in previous years, resulting in potential buyers having fewer homes to choose from.

The result is that the housing market has frozen. Buyers are not buying because sellers are not selling, and vice versa. This comes amid mortgage rates that have risen sharply in price compared to recent history, a cocktail that has created an affordability crisis in American housing.

However, according to Zillow researchers, things may look up next year, and the calendar change may bring some relief to Americans.

Here are the real estate group’s six predictions for 2024.

1. Higher interest rates will promote more homes on the market

As home seekers and current owners adjust to the new normal of higher mortgage rates, Zillow expects more homes to go up for sale as people remain patient while waiting for rates to drop before getting back on the market. Let’s lose.

The increasing share of reluctant homeowners who have not sold a home in the last two years may contribute to listing their properties, ultimately leading to an oversupply of housing.

2. The cost of buying a home will reduce

By October, a typical home buyer will have spent more than 40% of their earnings on mortgage payments, the highest level ever, according to Zillow data dating back to the 1990s.

Homes may not become less expensive, but the growth rate may slow and Americans may have some time to catch up through wages and savings.

“Predicting how mortgage rates will rise is a nearly impossible task, but recent inflation news gives the impression that rates are likely to remain fairly stable in the coming months,” Zillow researchers said. “Overall, the cost of purchasing a home looks to be on track to decline over the next year, with costs likely to fall if mortgage rates decline.”

3. High demand for single-family rentals

Zillow expects demand for single-family rentals to increase next year as families look for affordable options.

“One potential path to more single-family rental inventory is that homeowners decide to convert their home into an investment property and rent it out rather than sell it when they move,” the researchers said. “The ultralow mortgage rates held by many current homeowners make this option more likely to be implemented.”

4. More markets will follow New York City

In New York City, rental demand has increased in commuting areas with access to Downtown and Midtown Manhattan. Meanwhile, more remote areas have seen less demand.

In 2024, Zillow expects there will be more markets across the country to reflect the growing rental demand in downtown centers.

“Renters looking for a place near downtown are likely to have more choices with this year’s multi-family-construction boom, which means a large number of new homes have come onto the market,” the real estate group said. “

5. Less competition from flippers

Low housing inventory has been the norm for years, and even if more homes come online next year, the total volume will remain below pre-pandemic norms.

Given less choice, buyers will be willing to overlook minor flaws in properties such as old kitchens and make the purchase anyway.

“The high cost of buying a home today makes it harder to pencil out flippers, so buyers may face less competition from flippers than in years past,” Zillow researchers said. “Even with the low probability of being subject to a bidding war, these homes won’t be cheap, so expect buyers to make frequent visits to their local hardware stores as they work on DIY home improvements. “

6. AI comes to the housing industry

According to Zillow, further advancements in artificial intelligence will help streamline the home-buying and home-selling experience over the next year.

New tools will help real estate agents connect with more clients, and big language models like ChatGPT have already helped write listings. Zillow’s tech experts expect new AI tools to boost visual content creation, such as 3D images.

Meanwhile, home shoppers are going to benefit from generative-AI powered experiences that provide more information about home financing.

