From a psychologist, 3 reasons why some parent-child relationships become toxic

Have you ever encountered someone who views their parents as their closest confidants but experiences discomfort due to excessive closeness? Or perhaps you know someone or are in a relationship with someone who constantly turns to their parents for emotional support when needed? Examples of excessive closeness between parents and children are not uncommon.

While a strong and comfortable parent-child bond that shares life experiences and emotions is healthy, an extreme scenario exists where the parent relies excessively on the child as a surrogate partner – a phenomenon known as emotional, or secret, known as incest. This situation can arise when the other parent is emotionally or physically absent, abusive, or no longer present.

What causes emotional incest? Researchers have outlined three primary possible causes:

A turbulent family dynamic. Emotional incest can occur due to conflicts such as disruption in the parent-child relationship, infidelity, financial issues or work-related stress. Issues such as toxic divorce, death of a parent, and chronic illness, depression or substance abuse disorders can exacerbate this dynamic. In the absence of supportive adult relationships, parents may unconsciously turn to their children for emotional support, bypassing the assistance of romantic partners, friends, or other loved ones.

Intergenerational patterns play a role in emotional incest. If your parents rely on you for emotional support and household responsibilities, you may unknowingly repeat these dynamics with your child due to a lack of exposure to healthy forms of parenting. Asking for emotional support from your child may be an unconscious attempt to compensate for unmet needs from your own childhood. Cultural and socioeconomic factors. Some cultures may exhibit a higher prevalence of emotional incest, where discussing daily concerns with children is typical, emphasizing qualities such as dependence and loyalty. This dynamic can occur in any culture that prioritizes high parental involvement and control. Typical family settings, such as single parenting, working long hours, and expectations for older children to assume adult responsibilities, contribute to the development of this dynamic, also known as “parenting.” In such scenarios, children can take on adult functions and provide emotional support to meet needs that parents struggle to meet elsewhere.

Needless to say, the consequences of emotional incest can be long-lasting, resulting in the child facing challenges throughout his life. It is important to recognize the indicators of dysfunction at an early stage to prevent such unhealthy patterns from developing. Here are three ways emotional incest shows up in everyday relationships.

1. Child’s confidant

In this scenario, parents constantly share intimate details of their personal lives, including relationship struggles and emotional challenges, with their child. The child, in turn, becomes the confidant, burdened with the responsibility of providing emotional support that violates the boundaries of the normal parent-child relationship. A study published in The Journal of Family Psychology sheds light on the consequences following parental divorce, revealing that children experience elevated levels of sensitive maternal disclosure – both in frequency and extent. These exposures are significantly associated with adolescents’ adjustment difficulties, particularly psychological distress.

Inappropriate sharing of adult concerns disrupts the natural balance of parent-child dynamics, placing an undue burden on the child. They become entangled in a web of adult complexities and are forced to grapple with emotions and issues beyond their age.

The consequences of this emotional burden are profound, affecting the child’s identity, relationships, and overall emotional well-being. Premature exposure to adult concerns leaves a lasting impression, affecting the child’s journey to adulthood. Recognizing and addressing this dynamic becomes paramount to preserving the child’s emotional health and breaking the cycle of dysfunctional patterns.

2. Emotional spouse replacement

After divorce or marital discord, parents may find solace by receiving emotional support from their child, effectively turning them into a substitute for the companionship previously offered by the absent spouse. In turn, the child may reluctantly step into the role of an emotional partner, taking on the responsibility of meeting the parent’s needs for companionship and support.

This arrangement, while providing a temporary emotional support for the parents, locks the child in an uncomfortable situation. Their natural progress toward emotional independence and the formation of healthy relationships outside the family unit is hindered. Their own emotional development lags behind as they begin to grapple with the complexities of adult relationships (which have a direct impact on their lives) prematurely.

A recent 2023 study exploring parentification concluded that the phenomenon can be viewed as a form of emotional abuse and neglect. The predominantly female “parent” participants in the study described their childhood as challenging and sought constant adaptations to deal with fear and anxiety.

As studies emphasize parenting as a potential precursor to enduring emotional conflicts in adulthood, nurturing a child’s emotional development becomes imperative for healthy future development.

3. Guilt-inducing emotional manipulation

Parents may manipulate their child’s emotions by making them feel guilty for expressing their needs or pursuing independent relationships. The child, caught in this web of emotional manipulation, learns to prioritize his or her parent’s emotional well-being over his or her own, and unconsciously creates a pattern of emotional subservience.

As the child matures, they may struggle with a skewed sense of self-worth, struggling to assert their needs and desires in interpersonal relationships. This pattern of emotional subservience can hinder the development of healthy boundaries, hindering the child’s ability to form balanced relationships.

Research has identified enmeshment (blurred boundaries) as a major player in dysfunctional family dynamics, showing that higher perceived family enmeshment is associated with increased emotional dysregulation in adolescents. This is manifested in negative appraisals of distress tolerance, increased negative mood during tasks, low baseline vagal tone, and increased vagal reactivity during challenges.

Recognizing and addressing these manipulative dynamics is essential to breaking free from the vicious cycle, enabling the child to develop full, reciprocal relationships while dealing with the complexities of adulthood.

conclusion

In emotionally incestuous relationships, the parent manipulates their child’s emotions to satisfy their own needs. Recognizing and addressing emotional maltreatment is important to maintain healthy parent-child relationships and aid children’s emotional development. Understanding its manifestations and root causes helps to break the cycle, creating an environment that promotes emotional well-being and autonomy for both parents and children. Seeking guidance from therapists or psychologists can be helpful in dealing with and healing these complex dynamics.