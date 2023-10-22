Frighteningly fun roguelike World of Horror launches with an explosive trailer

A still in black and white pixel art from the game World of Horror. A woman with three joined faces looking upside down at the camera.

The delightfully strange and generally enjoyable game World of Horror has finally been released, leaving Early Access development on October 19th, 2023. It celebrates with a deliciously good trailer recently created by composer Joseph Bailey that shows off what’s best about World of Horror: scared teens trying to save the day, moody scenes of dark landscapes, And terrifying creatures coming out of nowhere to murder you.

World of Horror is a game about saving the Japanese fishing town of Shiokawa, and possibly the world, from impending destruction in the eyes of some dark and elderly god. It’s a cosmic horror like Junji Ito’s, but where you’re a desperate hero trying to figure out how to slow down or stop or even how to escape the abstract and non-abstract fears that plague your everyday. Appear suddenly in one’s life.

Publisher spryd Games said in the release, “We’re very excited to announce that the game has finally left Steam Early Access today, and we’re giving everyone access to the original Early Access once again as part of today’s Steam Daily Deal. Are able to offer access pricing!” Announcement.

“The old gods are reawakening, coming back to haunt a world that is spiraling towards madness. In hospitals, abandoned classrooms, quiet apartments and dark forests, strange presences and unexplained phenomena haunt residents in Shiokawa, Japan. tests sanity. Is this chaotic vengeance, or the machinations of creatures beyond our understanding?” reads the official description for World of Horror.

It’s a game of unforgivable choices and certain death, but in a very good way. Every time you play it’s like unlocking and seeing new cards from a deck of horrors and events that can help or hinder your progress in the world. You solve most of it through turn-based combat and puzzles, which are quite good in my experience.

World of Horror has long been a hit with fans, although its development has expanded considerably – understandable, as it is the product of a single developer and thus more subject to the whims of life than other games. Nonetheless, it has seen steady development since its release in late 2021.

You can get World of Horror for $20 on Itch and Steam (where it’s currently 25% off.) It’s also part of the current Indie Horror Showcase on Steam.

