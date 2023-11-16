‘Friends’ stars remember Matthew Perry in emotional tribute post: ‘He made us all laugh’

“It was a chosen family that forever changed who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Friend The family is mourning one of their members.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are sharing memories of their longtime co-star Matthew Perry, the sixth member of the sitcom’s main cast, who died on October 28 at the age of 54. happened.

Initially, the five stars responded to the news of Perry’s unexpected death with a joint statement honoring her.

“We are all completely devastated by Matthew’s passing,” the statement said. To mourn and act on this immeasurable loss.”

Friend The stars said there would be more to share in the coming days and followed through on their promise with a series of touching tribute posts, which they personally released this week.

Source