November 16, 2023
‘Friends’ stars remember Matthew Perry in emotional tribute post: ‘He made us all laugh’


“It was a chosen family that forever changed who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Friend The family is mourning one of their members.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are sharing memories of their longtime co-star Matthew Perry, the sixth member of the sitcom’s main cast, who died on October 28 at the age of 54. happened.

Initially, the five stars responded to the news of Perry’s unexpected death with a joint statement honoring her.

“We are all completely devastated by Matthew’s passing,” the statement said. To mourn and act on this immeasurable loss.”

Friend The stars said there would be more to share in the coming days and followed through on their promise with a series of touching tribute posts, which they personally released this week.

<p>Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection</p> <p> Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox on ‘Friends’ –/https://media.zenfs.com/en/entertainment_weekly_785/a832c4b7ea8595801a1164b18eda4d1f”></p> <p>Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection</p> <p> Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox on ‘Friends’</p> <p>LeBlanc, who charmed as Chandler’s goofy best friend Joey Tribbiani, remembered Perry with a carousel of photos shared on Instagram.</p> <p>“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote. “The time we spent together is honestly one of my favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. Whenever I think of you I will smile and will never forget you. Never.”</p> <p>In his tribute, Cox shared a quote remembering Perry’s distinctive sense of humor that he helped organize. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line to me to say. He did things like that often. He was funny and he was kind.”</p> <p>“I am so grateful for every moment I spent with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote.</p> <p>Aniston also alluded to Perry’s humor, writing, “As he said himself, if he didn’t hear ‘laughter’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And would he? Succeeded in? He made us all laugh a lot. And laugh harder.”</p> </p> <p>The actress included a photo of Perry laughing, revealing that Perry once texted her with the caption, “Making you laugh made my day. this made my day.”</p> <p>Referring to the group as a whole, he said, “We were always six of us. It was a chosen family that forever changed who we were and what our path would be.”</p> <p><img class=Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

These student loan forgiveness updates will affect 9 million or more borrowers

November 16, 2023
An emerging market for superyachts

An emerging market for superyachts

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

These student loan forgiveness updates will affect 9 million or more borrowers

November 16, 2023
An emerging market for superyachts

An emerging market for superyachts

November 16, 2023

Culver’s Hasn’t Closed a Store in 4 Years — And It’s All Thanks to One Smart Strategy

November 16, 2023
Bill Gates created a stir with his statements on climate change. Here's why he's right—and what most people forgot

Bill Gates created a stir with his statements on climate change. Here’s why he’s right—and what most people forgot

November 16, 2023
Altcoin Delight: Solana Balloons Up 50%, Nearly Triples in a Month – Here’s Why

Altcoin Delight: Solana Balloons Up 50%, Nearly Triples in a Month – Here’s Why

November 16, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Finland to close half of its eastern border after Russian migrant ‘ill-will’

November 16, 2023