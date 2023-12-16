A secondary autopsy conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiners has now confirmed that the 54-year-old actor’s death was an accident caused by ketamine and that drowning was a contributing factor.

American actor Matthew Perry died accidentally and drowned as a result of “acute effects of ketamine”, according to an autopsy conducted by Los Angeles authorities.

Friend The star was found dead in “the hot end of his pool” at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​the city on October 28, but an autopsy performed the next day was inconclusive.

People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the L.A. medical examiner said the levels of ketamine in Perry’s body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery, and his last treatment 1 1/2 weeks earlier would not explain those levels. The medicine is usually digested within a few hours.

Coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed, the report said.

“The amount of ketamine would have been sufficient to render him unconscious and cause him to lose his posture and ability to keep himself above water,” said Dr. Andrew Stolbach, a medical toxicologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, who reviewed the autopsy report upon request. Of the Associated Press.

“Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you’re alone, is extremely risky and sadly here it has been fatal,” said Stolbach, who noted that both ketamine and buprenorphine can be used safely. Can be done from.

recent clean record

According to the report, the actor had used drugs in the past, but “has reportedly remained clean for 19 months.”

The report said Perry had played pickleball earlier in the day and that his assistant, who lived with him, found him face down in the pool after returning from work.

The assistant told investigators that Perry was not ill, had no health complaints, and showed no evidence of recent alcohol or drug use.

Postmortem blood tests showed “high levels” of ketamine in his system, which could have increased his blood pressure and heart rate and slowed his breathing.

The autopsy said buprenorphine, which is commonly used in opioid addiction and was found in therapeutic levels in Perry’s blood, may have contributed to breathing problems. According to the autopsy report, combining a central nervous system depressant with ketamine would have been risky “due to additional respiratory effects when present with high levels of ketamine.”

The report said his coronary artery disease may have made him more sensitive to the effects of the drugs.

cultural event

Perry was one of them The biggest television stars of their generation When he played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on the megahit sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Friend,

His classmates, along with many of his friends, family and fans, were shocked by his death and paid loving tributes to him in the weeks that followed.

Perry openly discussed his struggles with drug addiction during his time Friend,

“I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions, which increased my embarrassment,” he wrote in his 2022 memoir. “I had a secret and no one could know.”

A woman whose name has been redacted in the autopsy report told investigators that Perry was in good spirits when he spoke to her a few days earlier, but that he was taking testosterone shots which she said helped her Was getting “angry and mean”. She said she had quit smoking two weeks ago.

The woman said she was taking ketamine infusions for her mental health, and her doctor was giving her less frequently because she was feeling better.

Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic approved by US health regulators for use during surgery, but in the past decade it has emerged as an experimental treatment for a number of psychiatric and difficult-to-treat conditions, including depression, anxiety and chronic pain.

