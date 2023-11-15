Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, who played Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing’s onscreen best friend Joey and wife Monica, respectively, have paid personal tributes to their co-star for the first time since his death last month.

Advertisement

one in joint statement Last month, the entire cast of Friends – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – described Matthew Perry’s death as an “immeasurable loss.”

“We are all devastated by Matthew’s death,” the statement said. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the dazzling intelligence he brought to every moment – ​​not only in his work, but in life. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the He was loving, giving and selfless at heart.”

Now, two Friends cast members have paid their first personal tributes to Perry, who was found dead in her Los Angeles home last month at the age of 54. Wave of mourning among fans around the world,

LeBlanc, 56, became the first person to post a personal tribute, sharing photos of herself on set with Perry, as she said on Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. The time we spent together was honestly my favorite. One of the best times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will smile whenever I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly. Brother, you’re finally free. Lots of love. And I guess you owe me the 20 bucks.”

A few hours later, Cox shared a clip of herself with Perry’s character Chandler on Instagram and said she was “so grateful for every moment” they had together.

“When you work as closely with someone as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I want to share. This is one of my favorites right now.”

He also revealed a behind-the-scenes story, saying: “Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night stand in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene “Before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line to me to say. He did things like that often. He was funny and he was kind.”

Perry’s funeral took place earlier this month, reportedly with her Friends co-stars in attendance.

A new foundation has been set up in his name, promising to continue his commitment to “helping others struggle with the disease of addiction” following his public battle with alcohol and drugs.

Source