Freshworks looks to gain market share in IT service management

Freshworks stock is up 20% YTD, but down from its 52-week high of $23.80. , [+] September. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

freshworks (FRSH) has set a total revenue target of $1 billion in 2026 and is counting on expansion in its IT service management (ITSM) business and continued upmarket moves to help it get there.

Freshworks provides business software primarily for small and mid-market organizations. According to Gartner, the company operates in a total market estimated at $78 billion. Two main products represent the bulk of Freshworks’ revenue: FreshDesk for customer support and FreshService for ITSM.

Of the total Freshworks customer base of 65,600, more than 51,000 are SMBs (companies with 250 or fewer employees). In the current tight spending environment, these small businesses are keeping a close eye on their costs. They are buying fewer software seats and, in some cases, actually reducing the number of seats deployed.

Given the lack of demand from SMB customers, Freshworks expects total revenue in 2023 to be $587 million to $595 million, representing growth of 18% to 19%, significantly less than last year’s 34% growth. For 2024, analysts are not predicting much of a rebound, with a consensus revenue estimate of $704.9 million indicating growth of 19.2%.

However, Freshworks bulls see plenty of long-term potential, especially in the ITSM business, where the company competes against larger rivals ServiceNow (NOW) and Atlassian (TEAM) on price and ease of use.

When Freshworks set its $1 billion revenue target at Analyst Day in early September, management said the ITSM business was projected to provide a large portion of the horsepower needed to reach this target. The company estimates that ITSM will represent 60% of total annual recurring revenue (ARR) in three years, up from 44% today. Freshworks is gaining share in ITSM, as this part of its business is growing in the low 40% range compared to 12% growth for the market segment.

Freshworks is expanding the IT-focused portion of its product portfolio. Last year, it added IT operations management (ITOM) to the mix. Last December, it introduced FreshService for business teams, offering service management for non-IT use cases in human resources, finance and legal. Freshworks now has 8,500 ITSM customers who spend more than $5,000 annually. It plans to continuously expand this unit through a go-to-market combination of internal sales, regional sales and partner sales.

The customer support part of the business is big. The total ARR of the FreshDesk product is $300 million, while that of FreshService is $250 million. Freshdesk has 10,000 customers who spend more than $5,000 per year. But customer support is a more competitive market, with many well-established vendors. Freshworks is only growing at a market rate of 15%. By 2026, customer service ARR is expected to account for 35% of total ARR, up from 51% today.

The increased sales efforts will help Freshworks reach its revenue target in three years. Freshworks currently has more than 13,000 mid-market and enterprise customers (it added 759 in the latest quarter) representing approximately 60% of total ARR. It even serves 215 Global 2000 companies, including American Express and Bridgestone. Continued growth in its product portfolio (including new AI capabilities) will attract larger accounts.

As of Q2, Freshworks had 2,186 customers with ARR over $50,000 (which is 46% of total ARR). Most of these larger accounts reached the $50,000+ range due to the expansion in seats and products. For 2026, Freshworks expects to have more than 5,000 of these $50,000+ accounts. At the $100,000+ ARR level, there are 855 customers (up 37% year over year) accounting for 30% of total ARR. As recently as 2020, Freshworks had only 321 of these $100,000+ customers.

Freshworks will report third-quarter results on October 31. For the quarter, the company’s revenue outlook of $149 million to $151.5 million reflects growth of 16% to 18%.

Freshworks shares are having a volatile year. After hitting a low of $12.22 in early May (sharply below the September 2021 IPO price of $36), the stock surged 95% to a new 52-week high of $23.80 in early September and then Back into upper teens. The stock recently traded at around $17.70 per share, valuing Freshworks at 6.8 times the 2023 consensus revenue estimate of $591.2 million and 5.7 times the 2024 consensus estimate.