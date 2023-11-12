Freshworks: Investment in AI is serving as a catalyst for growth

install onfly

Summary

Readers can find my previous coverage through this link. My previous rating for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) was a Buy, as FRSH was still demonstrating excellent execution and has reported significant FCF improvements. I am reiterating my Buy rating for FRSH, as I believe its investments in AI and continued product innovation will not only retain existing customers but also attract new customers. With Q3 results showing strong growth in double digits and management’s positive guidance also in double digits, I am confident in FRSH’s outlook trajectory.

Evaluation

Based on my view of the business, I expect high double-digit growth rates for both FY23 and FY24. This estimate is largely driven by management’s confidence, as shown in the full-year guidance provided during the earnings call. In the call, management guided for revenue to grow in the double-digit range. I strongly believe that FRSH will be able to achieve this figure given its strong third quarter performance, where its revenues also grew at a high double-digit rate. Rather than just sit on its current success, FRSH is always at the forefront of innovation by investing in AI and merging these capabilities into its products, which could open future avenues for monetization. FRSH is constantly developing and introducing new suites of products not only for the existing customers but also to attract new customers.

Based on author’s own mathematics

Peers’ Overview:

FactSet

FRSH now trades at ~7.5x Forward Revenue, which is lower than the peer average of 8.65x. On a non-GAAP basis, FRSH’s gross margin is 83.7%, which is higher than the peer average of 80.77%. In terms of growth outlook, FRSH is in line with the peer average of 21%. On these grounds, I argue that FRSH should trade in the equivalent range of 8.65x. At this level, my target price is ~$19, which implies a gain of 11%. Therefore, I continue to maintain my buy rating for the stock.

notes

FRSH reports strong Q3 2023 results. Its revenue growth is impressive, as it reported $153.6 million, which is a 19% increase year-over-year or 18% on a constant currency basis. Apart from revenue growth, its operating losses are also reducing. GAAP operating loss was $38.7 million, down $19.6 million from last year’s loss of $58.3 million. When reported in non-GAAP, its non-GAAP operating income is $17.4 million, compared to last year’s non-GAAP operating loss of $3.1 million. Since the beginning of the year, its non-GAAP EPS have been positive, and they are growing strongly. Its EPS in the first quarter was $0.03, but in the third quarter it was $0.08. This represents an increase of more than 2 times, which is very impressive. It generated a healthy $22.1 million in free cash flow, and FRSH was able to increase its free cash flow margin to 14%.

In the current digital world, businesses must adapt and change to compete. Modern messaging is becoming the centerpiece of employee and customer experience and artificial intelligence [AI] Breaking down silos and providing rich insights that enable companies to learn more about their workforce and customers. To extract more value from its existing product suite, FRSH unveiled new generative AI capabilities across all of its products during the earnings call. Freddy Insights was a beta program that launched last quarter, following Freddy Self Service and Freddy Copilot.

In my opinion, incorporating AI capabilities into its products serves as a powerful growth driver for FRSH. With AI enhancements in its products, FRSH is able to provide greater value to its customers. So, with the same price but with more features, it will definitely sit well with them. Once customers become accustomed to FRSH’s SaaS services and form a bond and dependency on them, FRSH can start monetizing them without any backlash. During the earnings call, FRSH already had plans to monetize increased automation through bot sessions in a consumption or usage-based model.

Apart from AI, FRSH’s launch of its customer service suite in August has been a huge success and has received positive responses. The Customer Service Suite is an all-in-one solution combining bots, modern messaging, and ticketing. During the first 2 months after launch, more than 200 new and existing customers have signed up for the customer service suite. In addition to its rapid take-up rate, it is also seeing higher levels of product engagement than Freshchat alone. The suite proved very popular not only among new customers, but also among existing customers, such as a major US TV network and a high-end jewelry company, which chose to leverage FRSH’s bot capabilities to expand their Decided to sign up. Service Features. Fastway Couriers, a South African company that was the first to use the customer service suite, delivers more than 16 million packages a year in an area that is almost twice the size of Texas. Overall, I expect its customer service suite and AI initiatives to be key growth drivers for FRSH’s future growth.

Looking to the future, I expect FRSH to continue on its strong growth path and this is in line with management’s expectations. Management guided for revenue growth of 19% to 20% year over year, or between $593 million and $595.5 million. Overall, management’s guidance of high double-digit growth rates indicates their confidence in the business. I also have the same level of confidence, because I believe that its AI initiatives and innovations will bring them to higher levels.

Risks and Conclusion

A potential downside risk to my Buy rating would be the highly competitive nature of the SaaS market. If FRSH growth slows and fails to meet expectations due to market saturation, increasing competition, defeat in terms of innovation or even general market uncertainty, which typically drives down technology spending, So FRSH will see its valuation contract, causing the share price to go down. ,

In conclusion, FRSH’s third quarter results were excellent and strong, as revenues and non-GAAP EPS continued to grow at high double-digit rates. As the world moves forward rapidly, FRSH is always at the forefront of innovation to capture these developments. They did this by investing in AI and adding these capabilities to their existing products to create more value for their customers, which are in high demand. Additionally, they are constantly innovating and creating new SaaS services for their customers. These new services are no accident and have seen strong growth and numbers. On the strength of these drivers, it boosted management’s confidence, and they guided for future revenue growth in high double digits. With these factors in mind, I maintain my buy rating for FRSH.

Source: seekingalpha.com