November 12, 2023
Freshworks: Investment in AI is serving as a catalyst for growth


Summary

Readers can find my previous coverage through this link. My previous rating for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) was a Buy, as FRSH was still demonstrating excellent execution and has reported significant FCF improvements. I am reiterating my Buy rating for FRSH, as I believe its investments in AI and continued product innovation will not only retain existing customers but also attract new customers. With Q3 results showing strong growth in double digits and management’s positive guidance also in double digits, I am confident in FRSH’s outlook trajectory.

