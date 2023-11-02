Freshpet appoints Empower Media to its agency roster

Chicago, November 02, 2023–(Business Wire)–Freshpet, the leading pet food brand in the US, has appointed Empower Media, the largest woman-owned media agency in the US, to its roster.

“Empower Media offers a unique set of capabilities with its business building strategies, sustainability expertise, influencer network and marketing science capabilities that will help us grow,” said Scott Morris, co-founder and president of Freshpet.

Ashley Clark, CEO of Empower Media, said; “It is an honor to collaborate with a pioneer like Freshpet. Their innovative approach to creating the highest quality fresh products keeps pets healthy and brings joy to pet lovers across the country.”

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet dishes are a blend of fresh meat, vegetables and fruits sustainably sourced in their USA kitchens. Thoughtfully prepared, all food is made using natural ingredients, cooked in small batches at low temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and recipes are kept refrigerated from the time they are made until they arrive in Freshpet fridges at your local market. Freshpet is available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club and pet specialty retailers in the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care taken in sourcing ingredients and creating each recipe to delivery to your home, Freshpet’s honesty, transparency and social responsibility is the way they like to run their business.

About Empower Media

Empower is America’s largest woman-owned media agency. We develop active partnerships with our clients, quantifying the results that can be delivered by relying on the mantra of “what if”. By quantifying the outcomes of these opportunities and challenging the status quo, we uncover incremental sources of growth through proprietary technology, to place brands in environments that capture attention, in the hearts, minds and wallets of consumers. Can be captured. All in service of delivering results today and building deep long-term consumer connections that drive our customers’ businesses tomorrow. We don’t think winning today is enough. We believe in owning tomorrow, which can be achieved with a mindset of moving forward fearlessly.

