Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe wins gold medal at Entrepreneur Network Awards

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a significant celebration of entrepreneurial excellence, Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe emerged victorious at the prestigious Entrepreneur Network of Zimbabwe annual awards held at Rainbow Towers on the night of November 17, 2023. The company proudly won the Gold Award in the Entrepreneurship category. food manufacturing.

Rapidly Growing Success: The Journey of Fresh Kombucha

Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe, a rapidly expanding company in the beverage industry, has been praised for its remarkable growth and innovation within just a few years of operations in the country. The company has become a symbol of success in Zimbabwe, producing hundreds of thousands of liters of its popular kombucha drink.

The Gold Award went to Fresh Kombucha’s dynamic and visionary leader, Mr. Eric Francis Niosaba. The awards ceremony was attended by dynamic dancehall sensation and Fresh Kombucha brand ambassador, Sir Kailash.

Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe wins Gold at the Entrepreneur Network Awards held in Harare on 17 November 2023. [Pictures Supplied]

Zimbabwe Entrepreneur Network Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe was highlighted as one of the fastest growing companies in the country, a commendable achievement considering the company’s relatively short tenure in the market. The honor recognizes Fresh Kombucha’s contribution to the economic landscape and its ability to meet growing consumer demands.

Continuous Innovation: Introducing Kombucha Lite

Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe’s win at the Entrepreneur Network Awards follows the recent launch of a new product, an alcoholic version of its original Kombucha drink. With an alcohol content of no more than 6.57%, the innovative combination, known as Kombucha Light, reflects the company’s dedication to meeting diverse consumer preferences.

As the company continues to expand its product range, Kombucha Light promises to be a game-changer in the market, attracting a new class of consumers while maintaining the high quality and unique taste for which the company is known. Is. With this innovative addition, Fresh Kombucha Zimbabwe is set to remain a leader in the ever-evolving world of beverages.

Follow us on Google News for instant updates

Source: iharare.com