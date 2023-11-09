Fresh fears for the high street ahead of Christmas

Retail sales across Britain fell in September, leading economists to warn that the high street may already be in recession (PA Archive)

There were fresh fears over the high street today ahead of Christmas as some of the country’s best-known retailers warned of shop closures, slower growth and weak consumer sentiment.

WHSmith hinted at store closures as it noted that 480 of its high-street leases are due to expire in the next three years and “we only renew leases where we are confident in delivering economic value”.

Boss Carl Cowling told the Standard that closures are likely, but the company also hopes to negotiate lower rents to keep stores open due to a decline in demand for retail space.

“We have closed a handful in the next twelve months, we are likely to close a few more in the next twelve months. And in three years there will probably be fewer stores. But we will still be on the high street.

“The high street business is still profitable and we have no long chains of unprofitable stores.”

The business is turning its attention to its better-performing travel arm, with Cowling saying the business is “now primarily a global travel retailer”. As the holiday boom continues after the pandemic, travel profits have more than doubled, and were five times the amount once made by the flagship high-street branch, ensuring combined profits rose to £110 million .

Discount retailer B&M saw an opportunity to grow its assets, and set a long-term target of 1,200 UK stores, including 125 new openings, over the next three years. It currently has around 700 shops in the UK.

But its results this morning failed to please the City, with shares falling 6.2% to 504.2p amid signs of slowing growth.

Another discount retailer, The Works, cut its profit guidance as it warned of a tough Christmas period and the need to rely more on promotions to bring customers into its stores. This caused the shares to fall by 40% to 24.4p, valuing the business at around £15 million.

Economists have warned that the UK high street may already be in recession, with sales falling in the third quarter of the year and sales likely to fall again in the crucial period before Christmas.

