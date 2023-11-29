Fresh Bitcoin Hype Shows Crypto Can't Help Itself

Twelve applications for spot bitcoin ETFs are awaiting approval from the SEC. there are delays GeneralBut the agency is scheduled to call on some applications by January 1, 2024. Three ETF analysts who spoke to WIRED expect the SEC to greenlight a spot Bitcoin ETF sometime next year.

In Canada, Germany, and elsewhere, spot Bitcoin ETFs already exist. And US investors have had access to a Bitcoin futures ETF since 2021, the value of which is correlated with the price of Bitcoin. The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US is significant as it will give it to US investors for the first time. Access to a close proxy of Bitcoin in a familiar and regulated format.

The attention given to this topic by crypto trade media emphasizes the current situation in the industry. Since this summer, when speculation about the arrival of a spot Bitcoin ETF began to heat up, crypto news site CoinDesk has published dozens of articles and videos on the topic.

Over the same period, crypto markets have experienced dramatic fluctuations, and the price of Bitcoin has increased by nearly a third. In some cases, price fluctuations have been caused by rumor and misreporting. On October 16, crypto outlet CoinTelegraph issued a retraction and apology after putting out a false post on There was a competition. The price of Bitcoin was increased by 10 percent.

On November 13, a false ETF filing related to a different cryptocurrency, XRP, caused the token’s price to increase by 13 percent. By the end of the day, those gains evaporated. financial Times Calculated that the “hypothetical Bitcoin ETF” was already worth 30 times more than the actual spot Bitcoin ETFs existing around the world.

Some ETF analysts, such as Aniket Ullal of investment research firm CFRA, believe that the arrival of ETFs is likely to increase demand for Bitcoin as an investment asset. But the impact on prices will not be a “short-term spike” but will last for several years, says Ullal.

Source: www.wired.co.uk