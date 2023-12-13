French sniper rifle for Ukraine army seems to be the wrong gun for the wrong war

A French rifle, to be delivered to the Ukrainian army for sniper work as part of a $36 million Paris-Kiev arms deal, is already in use by shooter teams of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukrainian, American and British combatants. Are inferior to weapons. veterans and weapons experts told the Kyiv Post in a series of interviews.

At issue is a rifle called the VCD10, a semi-automatic weapon manufactured by a small French company specializing in high-end hunting weapons called Verny-Caron. According to the terms of the agreement signed on November 8 between the Saint Etienne firm and the Ukrainian state arms import-export company Ukrspetsexport, Verny-Caron will be paid from the French Military Aid Fund to Ukraine for the manufacture of 2,000 rifles for AFU sniper teams. ,

Varney-Carone, a boutique manufacturer of high-end civilian market hunting rifles and shotguns, may face problems scaling up production to meet the substantial Ukrainian order, which also includes 10,000 battle rifles and 400 grenade launchers. Those potential preparation and quality control issues were covered in a previous Kyiv Post article.

Interviews with experienced snipers and weapons experts point to another fundamental problem with the sniper rifles that France plans to purchase for Ukrainian shooters: even if produced at the highest standards, and on deadline. The French precision rifles contracted by Ukrspetsexport, he said, are not very suitable for combat conditions in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Post interviewed three serving Ukrainian snipers, each of whom had more than a year of combat experience, a former US combat arms officer who had combat experience and trained as a small arms maintainer, a former British Army sniper who had frontline combat experience in Ukraine, and a retired British special operations team member currently assisting Ukrainian frontline units.

Ukrspetseksport, Verney-Carron, and Verney-Carron parent company Cybergun had not responded to Kyiv Post’s requests for comment by the time this article was published.

Lebel, the French company marketing the VCD10, describes the rifle as an accurate shooting weapon firing NATO standard .308 caliber rounds. [.308 Win. (Winchester) in civilian form], That cartridge, also known as 7.62x51mm NATO in mil spec form, is a time-tested rifle round first developed by the US in the early 1950s.

The action of the VCD10 – the mechanism that reloads the rifle after a round has been fired – is semi-automatic, meaning that every time a shooter pulls the trigger, the rifle fires and then automatically reloads the next cartridge. The cartridge automatically reloads the chamber so that it is ready for quick action. Follow-on shot.

Accuracy – typically up to 600–800 meters – was engineered into the weapon largely due to the longer barrel, making the weapon approximately twice as accurate as battle rifles of the day.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union and its allies manufactured their own 7.62x54mmR semi-automatic, long-barreled rifles as part of a strategy to field marksmen in every infantry platoon.

A useful advantage for Soviet logistics officers was that the SVD sniper rifle used the same rimmed cartridges as their standard medium machine guns, such as the belt-fed PKM. [not to be confused with the 7.62x39mm rimless cartridge used in the AK-47 assault/battle rifle],

Similarly, the VDC10 uses the same 7.62x51mm NATO cartridge for the alliance’s standard medium machine guns, such as the belt-fed M60.

But NATO armies and other modern armies approach sniping differently from the Soviet Union, choosing to equip fewer but more highly trained marksmen with more accurate bolt-action rifles rather than semi-automatic sniper rifles.

The bolt action mechanism forces a shooter to use a handle on the rifle to load a new round each time the weapon is fired. Although slower firing, according to most shooters the bolt action is more accurate than a semi-automatic action because bolt action designs are easier to equip with heavier and more accurate barrels, less likely to jam, and according to most ( But not all) shooters make the shooter more accurate. Additionally, bolt actions are less likely to jam or have other malfunctions, and damaged or deformed casings can be removed if equipped with a claw extractor.

LeBel describes the VCD10, which is inspired by the US-made Armalite AR-10 tactical assault/battle rifle, and is effectively a modern French version of Cold War-era SVD-style rifles, as “accurate in any environment. As the “ideal partner for the shooter.” The promotional video shows slow-motion images of a shooter wearing sunglasses, kneeling, firing a rifle.

In the eight years of war preceding Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine, effectively, Ukrainian snipers have come to use domestic tactics and marksmanship practices that are close to and often identical to NATO best practices, and out of sync with weapon specifications. There are rifles out there and produced by Verney-Carone for battlefield marketing.

Ukrainian forces fielded semi-automatic Soviet-era SVD rifles during Russia’s first invasion in 2014, but supply and training of snipers from the central government was poor. Citizen volunteers, shooting enthusiasts, hunters and reformed soldiers stepped in to fill the gap.

Ukrainian snipers deployed to fight Russian infantry and Russia-sponsored “volunteers” on the Donbass contact line until the late 2010s are largely formed around teams armed with short, highly practiced, heavy-barreled bolt-action rifles. Tactics and equipment had evolved. and carrying ammunition in calibers specifically designed and loaded for sniping.

As of 2020–21, Soviet-era SVDs and semi-automatic rifles will no longer be used by Ukrainian snipers, except in National Guard and territorial defense units. Verney-Carone VCD10 “Sniper” rifle [actually a tactical assault/battle rifle] Like the Soviet-era SVD, it would be too inaccurate for Ukrainian snipers to use effectively at normal battlefield ranges, and if issued would likely be left at the base rather than taken on a mission, three Ukrainian Army snipers interviewed agree with this article.

Military shooters from both Ukrainian and NATO nations point to the use of the NATO-standard 7.62x51mm/.308 Win in the French rifle. caliber cartridge, a bog-standard ammunition type most commonly used in medium-caliber machine guns across the alliance, as a major drawback.

Like any other flying object, the NATO-standard 7.62 mm bullet will deviate from the target as the range opens up. In the shooting community, the measurement of that natural deviation is called a “minute of angle” (MOA), meaning 1/60th of a degree. For the NATO-standard 7.62 mm cartridge fired by the VDC 10 (and hundreds of other rifles and machine guns), the deviation is known: about 2.5 cm. Every hundred meters. This means that, assuming a quality build, a 7.62mm VCD10 rifle, depending on its MOA, will reliably hit a 20 cm-wide target at 400 m and a 40 cm-wide target at 800 m.

The basic problem, said experienced shooters, is that a single MOA is not suitable for sniping in a real Russia-Ukraine war, because shots are often taken from a distance of about 1 km.

“If I’m going to shoot, I need a weapon that can hit a bullet up to 10 cm. Make a round of 1,000 meters each time. Even the best sniper in the world can’t do that with basic .30 ammunition,” AFU sniper Volodymyr “Bond” Petrenko told the Kyiv Post in an August interview. “The enemy is hidden. The targets we see are small and fleeting – part of the head, shoulders, something like that. If I take an SVD rifle (firing a 7.62x54mm caliber bullet) even if I get a clean shot, it will be almost impossible to get a hit, because the bullet will not fly accurately to where I am aiming.

Mike Riedmueller, a retired US Army reconnaissance officer and a combat veteran trained in weapons maintenance, questioned whether the barrel fit the French sniper rifle, which is available from the manufacturer in 16 inches (41 cm), 18 inches (46 cm) and 20 inches (46 cm). Available in. inches (51 cm) in length, the AFU was perfect for the battlefield shooting conditions faced by snipers.

“The VCD10 barrel is very short… As short a barrel as they (Verney-Carone) are, they knock out a lot more velocity than the 7.62mm round,” Riedmueller said.

Typical civilian target shooting bolt action rifles, such as the Remington 700, Winchester 70, and others are chambered in .308 Win. Typically 24 inches (61 cm) heavy barrels.

Shooters said a sniper rifle in the Russia-Ukraine war must be chambered to use a cartridge that fires a heavier bullet than the standard 7.62 mm cartridge. The heavier weight bullets of larger caliber rounds can help reduce wind effects at longer ranges and reduce the deceleration (and energy loss) of the projectile over the extended time from exiting the muzzle to target range.

Many (but not all) named the cartridge/caliber as .338 Lapua Magnum (.338 LM), which is heavier in weight and physically larger than the NATO .308 caliber bullet fired by the Verney-Carron VCD10, It has been named as the best ammunition. for work. Cartridges like the .338 Lapua Magnum are larger and heavier so a soldier can’t carry nearly as many of them, he said, but that’s not really a drawback for snipers.

Typical bullet weight for the .308/7.62mm ranges from 147 to 175 grains (9.5 to 11.3 g), while a standard .338 bullet weighs 250 grains (16.2 g), or 40–70 percent heavier.

Shane Matthews, a former British Army sniper with Ukraine War experience, said of the VCD10 for sniping on the Ukrainian battlefield: “There are much better calibers available that will increase accurate range with minimal training, for example, the .338, whose accuracy The range is 1,800 meters and its trajectory at long ranges is flat.”

According to open sources, the inherent accuracy of the .338 round, due to its heavier weight and more powerful powder charge, is about half the deviation at range of the .308 round, especially when fired from a more stable, heavier barrel prone to fouling. The less sensitive bolt action loading system was taken into account.

Interviewees stated that a sniper on a Ukrainian battlefield armed with an AI rifle chambered for the .338 LM cartridge would expect to reliably hit targets in the 800–1000 m range envelope, while the same shooter armed with a VCD10 would expect to score a hit at that range. Will be considered lucky. Accident. A British special operations veteran told the Kyiv Post that a deliberate hit by a .308 bullet at ranges above 800 meters on the battlefield would be “a small miracle”.

A British sniper rifle competing directly with the VCD10 in the civilian market, the Accuracy International (AI) AXMC is offered in three calibers, including the popular-AFU-snipers .338 Lapua Magnum caliber. The list price of that weapon is $4,700.

Matthews said of the VCD10: “Cost is also an issue as there are a number of weapons available on the open market that also cost less and perform better ballistically.”

The Kyiv Post could not find evidence of VCD10 use with any military anywhere, nor of the rifle’s availability in European civilian markets other than individual orders in the $3,500-$4,000 price range.

According to a 2018 interview with General Director Guillaume Verny-Caron, the company developed the rifle to compete in a Europe-wide tender to create sniper rifles for the armies of several EU countries, but was unsuccessful. The caliber mandated by the design, he said, was 7.62mm/.308.

A NATO-standard 7.62mm bullet (L) is shown in a comparative image with a .338 Lapua Magnum bullet (R). Ukrainian and major Western military snipers prefer the heavy sniper rifle round as it is more accurate at long range ranges. Under the terms of an arms deal signed on November 8 between the Ukrainian government and French arms company Verny-Caronne, Ukrainian army snipers will receive rifles firing shorter, lower-caliber bullets.

