The French Senate has approved measures to subject Airbnb and similar platforms to VAT in an effort to address competition imbalances with the hotel sector.

Advertisement

The French Senate has approved regulatory measures to increase taxation on furnished tourist accommodations offered by Airbnb.

The development comes through amendments to the Finance Bill 2024, a decision taken against the government’s recommendations, although the executive retains the power to potentially override these changes.

Pushed by various political factions in the upper house, notably the liberal-conservative Les Republicans and the Communist group, the Senate is taking steps to subject furnished tourist accommodation rentals to VAT.

Airbnb is not subject to VAT

The focal point of the measurement is undoubtedly Airbnb. According to supporters of the adopted amendments, the holiday rental company benefits from an alleged “distortion of competition” compared to the hotel sector, which is currently subject to VAT.

Under the current system, furnished tourist accommodation is only subject to VAT if they provide three specified services including breakfast, regular cleaning and provision of home linen – a scenario that rarely occurs.

The measure adopted, which was approved by a show of hands among the senators, eliminates this distinction. Its objective is to “ensure fair competition between different forms of tourist accommodation”, as expressed by Senator Max Brisson, representative of the Pyrenees-Atlantiques, a region greatly affected by seasonal rental increases.

Communist representative Ian Brossat strongly criticized the “extremely favorable tax system for tourist rental platforms to the detriment of the accommodation and hotel industry”.

Brossat expressed concern about the unwavering commitment to protect tourist rental platforms at any cost and conveyed his warning to Public Accounts Minister Thomas Cazenaway, a vocal opponent of the Senate amendments.

finished but not final

Despite these developments, the government retains the ability to reject the measure during the remainder of the parliamentary process, taking advantage of Article 49.3 of the Constitution.

This provision enables the government to make its own legislation on the same subject without requiring a vote in the National Assembly.

Over the weekend, the Senate previously supported a preliminary measure to deregulate furnished tourist accommodations by reducing the tax deduction on income from these rentals in areas with rental pressure.

In the National Assembly, the Renaissance Group expects a similar test of the measures through a bill proposed for discussion in a public session next week.

Source