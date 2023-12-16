French satellite giant accused of broadcasting as 'Hezbollah's mouthpiece'

Eutelsat’s Al Mayadeen TV broadcasts face investigation by Italy’s communications watchdog – WAEL HAMZEH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

A French satellite giant backed by the British taxpayer has been accused of broadcasting a TV channel that has been condemned by Israel as a “mouthpiece of Hezbollah”.

Eutelsat, which completed a merger with UK satellite company OneWeb earlier this year, runs the TV channel Al Mayadeen, a Lebanese station which it broadcasts to the Middle East and Europe.

The Paris-listed space company broadcasts signals from hundreds of TV channels around the world. Eutelsat insists it has a policy of “neutrality” on its broadcasts, but it has previously faced scrutiny over some channels that rely on its satellites.

Last year, Russian channels accused of promoting Kremlin propaganda were ordered to stop broadcasting by French regulators.

In October, it halted broadcasts of Hamas-affiliated channel Al Aqsa TV following the terrorist group’s attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

The government is now a major shareholder in Eutelsat, owning about 11 percent of the business, after completing a merger with UK satellite business, OneWeb, in September.

The government holds a board seat, as does the French state, which originally bailed out bankrupt OneWeb with a £400 million investment in 2020.

Last month, the Israeli government banned Al Mayadeen TV from broadcasting in Israel. Yoav Galant, the country’s defense minister and a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, claimed that the channel was “in practice, the mouthpiece of Hezbollah”.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, a member of the right-wing Likud party, claimed Al Mayadeen TV was affiliated with Hezbollah – Reuters/Shir Torem

A spokesperson for Al Mayadeen said that the channel is “not affiliated with any party, religion or sect”.

The spokesperson said the Israeli government’s claims were intended to justify “silencing journalists and media organizations”.

Among its online content, the channel has published columns with Arabic titles such as “The Holocaust – The Great Deception”, as the Jewish Chronicle reported last year.

In a report, the Diderot Committee, a group founded by academic André Lang that has campaigned against the broadcast of Russian war propaganda, said that Al Mayadeen had given airtime to “various personalities promoting apologetics for terrorism”, And the channel was “broadcast”. “Middle East, North Africa and Europe” by two Eutelsat satellites.

In its code of conduct, Eutelsat stresses that it is a neutral provider of critical infrastructure and states that it “takes no opinion on the content delivered by its satellites”.

The code states that the group “strictly avoids any ideological or political position and strictly adheres to court rulings and directives of relevant regulators at national and international level”.

Eutelsat’s Al Mayadeen TV broadcasts now face scrutiny from European regulators. According to Mr Lang, Italy’s communications watchdog has opened an investigation into Eutelsat’s broadcast of Al Mayadeen, which he said was conducted without proper authorisation.

In a letter to Mr Lang, seen by The Telegraph, the Italian watchdog said there was an “ongoing investigation”. A spokesman for Italy’s broadcasting watchdog AGCOM said it “cannot release information on ongoing inspection activity”.

A spokesperson for Eutelsat said: “The Eutelsat Group has not been contacted by AGCOM regarding any review they may decide to undertake. As with any such potential review, the Eutelsat Group will cooperate if contacted and comply with any ruling by any applicable regulator.

Al Mayadeen has broadcast several interviews with senior leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In an interview with the channel in October, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is away from the conflict in Qatar, said the group needed “the blood of women, children and the elderly” to “awaken the revolutionary spirit within us”.

Farah Omar was one of two Al Mayadeen journalists killed in an apparent Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon – Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In November, two Al Mayadeen journalists were killed on Israel’s border with Lebanon in an apparent Israeli military strike. The channel condemned the killing and said that its journalists were being deliberately targeted.

Israel said the journalists were in a “dangerous” area of ​​live hostilities and that it was reviewing the incident.

In December last year, Eutelsat blocked three Russian TV channels from being broadcast following an order from France’s telecommunications regulator.

The French watchdog blocked the channels for coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing them of “repeated incitement to hatred, violence and numerous shortcomings in the integrity of information”.

The government was contacted for comment.

