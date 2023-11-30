November 30, 2023
French inflation data for November came in below expectations after energy and services sector prices slowed growth.

France’s year-on-year November inflation print released on Thursday came in at 3.4%, down from 4% in October.

This is the lowest figure since last January and is mainly due to a slower than expected rise in services prices, which rose 2.7% from 3.2% in October.

Energy prices also slowed somewhat, climbing 3.1% from 5.2% in October. This was mostly due to growing confidence in France’s energy security.

More consumers also believe the country’s nuclear reactors should be able to maintain their capacity this winter, keeping energy prices in check.

Historically, France has enjoyed cheap energy prices, as the country’s state-owned energy producer EDF was forced by the government to sell about a quarter of its output to suppliers at steep discounts. France’s tariff shield and low fuel prices last year have also contributed to keeping energy prices significantly lower than its peers.

Prices of manufactured goods also declined by 1.9% from 2.2% last month, with food prices falling by 7.6% from 7.8% last month.

The preliminary estimate of the year-on-year EU-harmonized inflation rate for France fell to 3.8% this month from 4.5% in October. The month-on-month inflation rate declined to -0.2% from 0.1% in October.

Meanwhile, quarter-on-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for Q3 2023 was -0.1%, down from 0.6% in Q2 2023. This was the first negative print since Q1 2022, and was mostly responsible for the decline. In net trade, exports declined by -1.0%, down from 2.5% in the previous quarter.

Although imports rose 0.1%, they were still down from 2.4% in the second quarter of 2023. However, ahead of the festive period, due to increased spending on manufactured goods and food, household consumption bounced back and increased to 0.6% from -0.1%.

Government spending also increased by 0.5% from 0.1%, although fixed investment fell by 0.5% to 0.2%, further reduced by weak manufacturing.

Source

