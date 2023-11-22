French media giant Vivendi has finalized the acquisition of rival Lagardere.

French media giant, Vivendi, has announced the completion of its acquisition of its rival Lagardere. But the European Commission is continuing to investigate whether the deal violated merger rules.

Christmas came early for Vivendi. The French media giant, owner of premium TV channel Canal+ and Havas Communications Group, on Tuesday officially took control of rival Lagardere, cementing its position as a global leader in culture, media and entertainment.

Vivendi currently owns about 60% of Lagardere’s share capital and can now exercise more than 50% of its voting rights.

This transaction, initiated several years ago, marks a significant change in the scope of the group controlled by bollore family: This means Vivendi will acquire Hachette Livre, France’s leading publisher and the world’s third-largest publisher, making it a “world leader” in this field, the company claimed in a press release.

It has also acquired a distribution network in railway stations and airports, including the retailer Relay chain.

Vivendi has also acquired several national media outlets (JDD, Paris Match, Europe 1) as well as several famous theaters (Casino de Paris, Folies Bergère, etc.) through the deal.

increasing sales to €16.5 billion

Overall, Vivendi will increase its workforce by 38,000 to “approximately 66,000 employees on all continents”, and its sales will increase 72% on a comparable basis by 2022 from €9.6 billion to €16.5 billion, it said.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi and CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine expressed their delight in a press release.

“This merger is an opportunity for both our groups,” the statement said. “The combination of our expertise marks a new phase in our strategic ambitions of transformation, internationalization and integration and propels us into the future. Our businesses complement each other perfectly, both in terms of product portfolio and geographic footprint “

“The Vivendi group now has only international competitors in its sector. In Europe, it is the Bertelsmann group that most resembles us,” Bolloré told French newspaper Le Figaro. The CEO is looking for opportunities in the communications sectors of Latin America and Asian markets, particularly China and India.

But the specter of a European Commission investigation into the merger still hangs over Vivendi. The EU body is investigating whether the company took any steps to acquire Lagardere before getting the green light.

If found to be so, the deal will remain in place, but the company may lose up to 10% of its total sales.

“Our teams were not allowed to talk to each other until this evening [Tuesday], “We have complied with European regulations and we are confident and are acting in good faith,” Bolloré told French news outlet Le Figaro.

