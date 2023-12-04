French mayor receives ‘beheading’ threat after comments on teen’s murder

Far-right groups began protests in November following the death of the 16-year-old boy, known only as Thomas.

Advertisement

The mayor of Romans-sur-Isère in south-eastern France has revealed she received death threats following her comments about the death of a schoolboy in a nearby town.

Marie-Helen Thoraval filed a complaint last week after receiving threats on telephone and social media, including threats of “decapitation”.

On 18 November, a 16-year-old boy named Thomas was stabbed to death in a fight during a dance in Crapole.

An investigation into “organized mass murder” was launched by the local prosecutor, and nine people, including three minors, were arrested and placed under formal investigation.

Speaking on BMF TV, Thoraval called for “awareness” from the state about the situation in “sensitive neighbourhoods” in the country. In particular, he said that Romans-sur-Isère has a “problem with a level of crime, the roots of which are found in radicalism” or “drug trafficking”.

Thomas’s death sparked a series of violent protests organized by far-right groups, who alleged a racial motive for the crime.

A march took place last weekend in Romans-sur-Isère where Thomas was studying. The town is located 16 km south of Krepol, where extremist groups claimed some of the suspects lived.

Some residents of Cite de la Monnaie, a district of Romains, called for a demonstration on Saturday in protest of Thorval’s comments on BMF TV.

Other far-right supporters called for a demonstration in nearby Valence to demand “justice for Thomas” and to protest against the arrest of violent activists in Romans last weekend.

Ultra-right accounts also posted photos of people they identified as crapola attackers on social media with calls for revenge, particularly in the Monai district.

Thoraval reported that the threats he received came in “two phases”. On Wednesday two anonymous callers left messages at the town hall calling him a “fascist”, and asking him if he had “Kalashnikovs” and “security guards” at his home to protect himself.

In the afternoon she received a private message on Instagram containing a “death threat”, telling her she would be “beheaded” and “someone would mess with my skull,” she said.

Authorities have called for calm following Thomas’ death. In response to the violence, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he would propose banning some far-right groups to avoid “a situation of civil war”.

Source