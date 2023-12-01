The French government is replacing common instant messaging apps with French alternatives in a bid to tighten security.

French ministers are being advised to stop using WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal in favor of French messaging applications.

Olvid is an encrypted instant messaging app developed by French cyber security experts, with both messages and metadata encrypted.

The prime minister’s office said in a document reported by French newspaper Le Point that all members of the government and ministries should install the French app on their phones and computers “to replace other instant messages.” [communication] Security”.

Teacup, a messaging system reserved for public servants, was also mentioned in the government document.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said government officials would “take all measures” to deploy to Olvid by 8 December.

Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s junior minister in charge of digital, wrote in a social media post that the messaging app is being used by his team from July 2022.

“In December, the entire government will be using Olvid, the world’s most secure instant messaging service.”

Why Switch to Olvid?

Available for free on Android, iOS and computers, the app does not require a phone number to register but is relatively unknown to the general public.

Paid options are also available to facilitate making audio calls, using multiple devices, or for business use.

Cybersecurity researcher Baptiste Robert said the plan is “going in the right direction,” adding that there is no room for professional conversations on WhatsApp and Telegram.

Notably, it has a strong certification from France’s National Information Systems Security Agency (ANSI), but it likely won’t go as viral as WhatsApp, Robert said.

The French government already tried to curb the use of foreign and potentially unsafe applications by civil servants in March.

Like other Western countries, the Chinese social network TikTok was Ban on civil servants’ work phones,

But security experts say Olvid’s limited use makes it difficult to prove its reliability on a large scale.

