November 27, 2023
The effectiveness of European sanctions on Moscow has been questioned, as Russia is still able to access European products through its neighbours.

The EU’s first 11 packages of economic sanctions against Russia have resulted in “limited market losses” for 145,000 French exporters, according to an international economics institute.

France’s Center for Prospective Studies and International Information (CEPI), which sits within the prime minister’s office, said on Monday that all products subject to sanctions on Russia “account for less than 1% (0.8%) of the value of French exports in 2021.” %), or approximately €4 billion”.

French exporters are feeling the effects of sanctions related to Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, mainly in three sectors: transport equipment (including aeronautics), chemicals and machinery.

Of the 2,436 French companies affected by the ban on exports to Russia, 809 specialize in machinery, 554 in chemicals and 206 in transport.

In value terms, transport companies alone have had to bear almost half of the €4 billion losses incurred in France as a result of European sanctions.

But according to SEPI economists Charlotte Amlinger and Kevin Lefebvre, the economic consequences of these retaliatory measures have been mitigated by “a diversion of trade toward Russia’s neighboring countries.”

“While French exports to Russia fell 52% between 2021 and 2022, those to Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 85%, 62% and 44% respectively,” they note.

The figures “raise questions over the effectiveness of trade sanctions”, two weeks after the European Commission proposed a 12th package of sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

The authors consider it possible that despite sanctions intended to deprive Moscow of this access, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan “will re-export this surplus of products to Russia, enabling it to maintain access to European technologies.” “.

