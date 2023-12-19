Despite a disappointing 2023, the Bank of France estimates that the French economy will accelerate by 2026.

France’s central bank has slightly lowered its growth forecast for the country’s economy for 2023 to 0.8%, but expects it to gradually accelerate through 2026 as inflation continues to decline.

The downward revision by the Bank of France on Tuesday, which had previously forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 0.9%, took into account the third quarter decline (-0.1%) due to sluggish investment and household consumption. Keeps in.

According to the bank, growth should gradually increase to 0.9% in 2024, then 1.3% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026.

“We have a confirmation of our deflation scenario with a gradual improvement in growth,” said Olivier Garnier, director general of statistics, research and international affairs at the Bank of France, as he presented the new projections to the press.

Inflation is expected to reach an annual average of 5.7% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024, measured according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which enables comparisons between European countries.

It will then continue to decline, falling below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target of 2% as early as 2025: 1.8% that year and 1.7% in 2026.

Deflation, which is largely the result of higher interest rates set by the ECB to keep prices down, would occur “without a recession,” Garnier said.

The softening of prices coupled with rising real wages will provide some relief to households, as their purchasing power will increase and they should consume more (0.7% in 2023 followed by 1.5% in 2024), which should further support growth next year.

According to the Bank of France, from 2025 onwards, the negative impact of high interest rates should begin to diminish, allowing investment to grow again after an expected decline (-0.4%) in 2024.

“In 2026, these trends should strengthen to generate a dynamic recovery,” the bank said.

The unemployment rate, which is expected to rise from 7.3% in 2023 to 7.8% in 2025, should begin to fall again in 2026 (to 7.6%), adjusting over time to the economic recession.

More optimistic than the central bank, the government is still projecting growth of 1% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024.

GDP to grow by 2.5% in 2022.

