An elderly French couple sold an “extremely rare” African mask for €150 when it was actually worth millions. A court ruled that his own negligence was to blame.

A French couple who sold an “extremely rare” African mask for €150 after discovering it was worth millions have had their motion to void the original sale rejected by a court in the south of France .

The couple, who are in their 80s and retired, argued that an “authentication error” had occurred and that the buyer of the masks, a small-town second-hand dealer, knew the item was genuine when he purchased it in 2021. How much was it worth?

But the court rejected their claims and said the couple had made no effort to ascertain the value of the mask before selling it.

“His carelessness and inattention reflect the inexcusable nature of his error. Therefore, his request to cancel the sale on this basis is rejected,” the judges said in their decision.

The court also ruled that the antiquities dealer, who is not an expert on African art, did not cheat them on the price, and the couple was not owed any money.

As proof of their sincerity, the dealer initially offered to pay the pair €300,000, which was the starting price for the mask at auction. But the couple’s children refused and decided to sue the dealer for the full amount instead.

The auctioneers described the item as an “extremely rare 19th century mask belonging to a secret society of the Fang people in Gabon”, an ethnic Bantu group.

Only 10 such masks are believed to still exist. An auction house told French media that this type of mask is “rare than a painting by Leonardo da Vinci.”

The couple, both aged over 80 and retired, sold the masks and other artefacts found at their second home in the Gard region of southern France. Most of the objects, including masks, belonged to an ancestor who was once a colonial governor in Africa.

His lawyer said his client was stunned by the court’s rejection and was considering appealing the decision.

The court also rejected a second motion by the Gabon government to cancel the sale and return the masks to their country of origin, saying there was not enough information about how the masks arrived in France to rule in their favor. .

At the beginning of the trial in Alsace, two lawyers representing the transitional government of Gabon filed a motion “to cancel the sale of this mask, to obtain its repatriation and the consignment of funds.”

