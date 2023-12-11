French AI start-up Mistral reaches unicorn status

Mistral provides open-source language models to companies that can be used to launch other AI products like chatbots and search engines.

French generic artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Mistral AI has reached unicorn status after its latest funding round.

The company said it raised €385, valuing the company at nearly €2 billion, surpassing the €1 billion unicorn threshold.

The Paris-based start-up was founded seven months ago and is widely cited as a European rival to US AI giant Open AI.

Only 22 employees work at the start-up, which was co-founded by CEOs Arthur Mensch, Guillaume Lampl and Timothy Lacroix, who have experience at Meta or Google’s DeepMind.

Cédric O, former French Secretary of State for Digital, also sits on the company’s board.

“Since the creation of Mistral AI in May, we have been following a clear trajectory: creating a European champion with global business in Generative Artificial Intelligence, based on an open, responsible and decentralized approach to technology,” Mensch, 31, said.

The funding announcement came after European member states and lawmakers reached an agreement to draft legislation on how to regulate AI models.

The marathon talks were organized primarily by France, Italy and Germany, who called it over-regulation, feeling it would hinder their AI start-ups.

Mistral’s value has increased more than sevenfold in six months. It raised approximately €500 million in November and €105 million in its first funding round.

It has attracted the attention of Silicon Valley venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners, as well as tech giants like Salesforce.

Mistral provides open-source language models to companies that can be used to launch other AI products like chatbots and search engines.

The open-source software model allows computer code to be freely copied and reused, allowing anyone to create their own chatbot.

However, OpenAI and Google have warned that open-source software can be dangerous because the technology can be used to spread misinformation.

Mistral also released its latest open-source largescale language model on Monday, which it said takes advantage of “a complex technology that few companies have mastered”.

