text size

French artificial intelligence start-up Mistral AI announced on Sunday that it has raised 385 million euros ($414 million), becoming one of Europe’s two AI leaders.

Founded by industry veterans in May, Mistral had already raised 105 million euros in June.

Among European AI firms, only Germany’s Aleph Alpha has raised this much funding, raising nearly 500 million euros as of early November.

According to financial sources, this second round of financing led by Californian fund Andreessen Horowitz values ​​Mistral at 2 billion euros – making it a French tech unicorn with a valuation of more than a billion euros.

Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch said the newly announced discovery is “another major step in our acceleration.”

The emergence of European AI players comes as the EU seeks to secure future regulation of the sector, without curbing innovation in the field.

EU member states and lawmakers reached an agreement on Friday on how to draft rules regulating AI models.

France and Germany initially feared that excessive regulation would scuttle their emerging champions.

Mistral’s backers include several US tech giants, including software publisher Salesforce and, according to industry sources, Nvidia Group, the global leader in supercomputer chips.

The mobilization of Silicon Valley’s biggest players reflects the enthusiasm generated by Mistral in only eight months of existence.

US media have already cited it as a potential rival to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Like many of its competitors, Mistral, which has 22 employees, provides companies with open-source language models powered by public data.

Its three French co-founders are 31-year-old CEO Mensch as well as Guillaume Lampl and Timothy Lacroix – who have experience at major US tech firms including Meta.

leb/may/cbn/give/leg/aha

Source: www.barrons.com