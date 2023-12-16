Freeland won't give timeline for Alberta CPP eligibility calculations in meeting with provincial finance ministers

breadcrumb trail link

Alberta’s Finance Minister said, ‘I am pleased that Minister Freeland agreed that the Chief Actuary should rely on his own legal analysis, not what the federal government says.’

Published on December 15, 2023

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland walks with a group of provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Photo by Nathan Dennett/The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Citing the “complex” nature of pensions and the need to involve all provinces and territories, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won’t provide a specific timeline for determining if Alberta leaves the Canada Pension Plan. So how much will he be entitled to get?

Speaking after a meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts, Freeland said officials reported to the group Friday about the work involved in reaching the number they requested from the chief actuary in November.

Those officials suggested they needed to meet again in January to discuss progress, “and we all agreed that was a good idea,” he said.

Ministers held a special meeting last month to discuss Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s pressure to ditch the Canada Pension Plan for an Alberta-only version.

Smith began his effort to exit the CPP in September, when he released a report from LifeWorks that estimated Alberta would lose $334 billion, or 53 per cent, of the Canada Pension Plan if it started its own pension program. Is entitled.

Other economists, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, believe Alberta’s share is closer to 15 per cent of its percentage of CPP membership.

To settle the debate, Freeland is seeking a number from the chief actuary, but when pressed Friday about whether it could take months or even the summer to reach that figure, she offered no timeline. Gave.

“During the negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement I learned to never answer hypothetical questions. This is not a good idea for an elected political leader,” he said.

“I think what was very clear in today’s conversation, when we heard from officials how technical this work is… we agreed that we are going to do the work and do the work very carefully, very Will define that intentionally and importantly, in a really transparent way.” ,

Freeland said some ministers were “emotional” talking about the pension issue because so many people are concerned about it and the certainty of receiving a pension is a “huge relief” to Canadians.

Asked about the pension portions of the meeting, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said, “I’m pleased that Minister Freeland agreed that the Chief Actuary should rely on its own legal analysis, not the federal government. Which says.”

“The decision to move forward with the Alberta Pension Plan is up to Albertans,” he wrote in a statement.

Freeland said in his remarks that any province or territory could leave the federal pension plan.

“There is no debate about this,” he said.

“However, the federal government’s argument is first and foremost that we have a great system. “We have a system that works, which is really the envy of the world.”

After the day’s meetings ended, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said talks on the pension issue had been “very collaborative.”

“Having Alberta in the pension plan…is good for Alberta, it’s good for Canada, it’s good for Ontario,” he said.

“So we will continue to insist that we have a process that is clear, that is timely, that is deliberate and thoughtful.”

But before the meeting began, Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer downplayed the need for immediate attention to the pension issue.

“This is a very long process and it is not what is pressing and urgent today,” he told reporters ahead of the meeting.

In addition to Alberta’s pension stimulus, provincial and territorial ministers with Freeland said they also discussed housing, inflation and the economy.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem was also present for the meeting, providing ministers with the latest updates on the country’s economic outlook.

