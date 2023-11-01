Freeland tells Premier Smith that leaving the CPP would be a ‘historic, costly, irreversible mistake’

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has written to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explaining why she thinks the idea of ​​taking the province out of the Canada Pension Plan is based on bad math.

In a letter sent to Smith on Wednesday, Freeland said that while the province has the right to opt out of the CPP and create its own pension plan, Albertans should first consider the negative consequences of such a move.

Freeland pointed out that the CPP has a long track record of providing a “strong and consistent level of returns” on pension investments.

Freeland wrote, “Over the past twenty years, CPP Investments has grown CPP’s assets from $36 billion to more than $570 billion, of which approximately $380 billion was generated from investment income.”

Freeland, who is from Alberta, said that over a ten-year period, the CPP earned a return rate of nearly 10 percent, “the highest ten-year return of any pension fund in the world.”

Last month, Smith released a long-awaited report from consultants Lifeworks. It claims that if Alberta exits the CPP, it would be entitled to $334 billion – more than half the fund’s assets.

Smith has long been calling for the CPP to leave Alberta. He told reporters after the release of the LifeWorks report that “the Alberta Pension Plan will be fairer and make life more affordable for all Albertans.”

Horner v. Freeland on pension math

Freeland said the claim that a separate Alberta pension fund would require lower pension contributions is “based on a flawed analysis of the share of CPP assets to which Alberta would be entitled.”

“If every province and territory used the same exit formula relied upon by your government, Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia alone would be entitled to an estimated 128 per cent of CPP assets,” he wrote.

If Alberta withdraws from the CPP, Albertans’ retirements will be at risk, Freeland wrote.

He said, “While Alberta has the right to withdraw as it wishes, Albertans deserve to know that doing so would be a historic, costly and irreversible mistake.”

Freeland sent the letter ahead of Friday’s virtual meeting between herself and her provincial and territorial counterparts. The meeting was requested by Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner wrote his own letter Wednesday, challenging Freeland’s math and demanding he disclose his office’s calculations for how much of the CPP’s assets Alberta would get before Friday’s meeting.

He added, “We acknowledge that LifeWorks’ calculations depend on publicly available data, and we expect that the federal government has access to non-public data sources that could influence the calculation of the asset transfer amount. Is.”

“For this reason, we request that you provide your calculation of the asset transfer amount (along with the underlying data supporting the calculation).”

challenging the numbers

Critics have explored the mathematics underlying the LifeWorks report’s findings.

Michel Leduc is the Senior Managing Director of the non-partisan Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages the fund’s assets for Canadians. He immediately dismissed the $334 billion claim as an “impossible figure”.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe published a paper estimating that Alberta is entitled to only 20 to 25 per cent of the funds.

He said, “I think it was a little problematic that the government is hanging its hat on half the assets of the CPP, which you think is transparently unfair and not going to fly anywhere else in the country.”

A 2019 briefing note from Alberta’s Finance Department sent to Travis Toews, who served as finance minister for both Smith and former Premier Jason Kenney, estimated Alberta’s share of CPP assets at less than 12 per cent. will be.

Alberta has floated the idea of ​​holding a referendum on withdrawing from the CPP as early as 2025, but Smith said the question of how much Alberta will get needs to be decided first.

According to first major referendum Since Smith began advocating for Alberta’s exit from the CPP, the proposal has been widely opposed by Albertans.

Fifty-two per cent of Albertans surveyed by Abacus Data said they think it’s a bad or very bad idea, compared with 19 per cent who think it’s good or very good, and 15 per cent who are in between, he said.

Most of those who support it are young Albertans – people who are furthest from receiving a pension and therefore less sensitive to dramatic changes to the retirement fund.

