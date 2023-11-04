Freeland says Ottawa will provide Alberta with calculations of the province's share in the CPP

Open this photo in Gallery:

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland held a press conference in Ottawa on November 3. Freeland held a virtual meeting with provincial finance ministers today, in which he said they discussed the consequences of moving forward on Alberta’s proposal to leave the Canada Pension Plan. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said after meeting with her counterparts across the country on Friday that Ottawa will provide Alberta with an estimate of how much money it will get from the Canada Pension Plan if the province exits the National Retirement System.

Ms Freeland told reporters she would ask the Chief Actuary’s Office to calculate the wealth transfer “based on a reasonable interpretation of the provisions” in the CPP law. Alberta, relying on a report it commissioned, argues it is entitled to more than half of the CPP’s $575 billion assets. Ms. Freeland said she doesn’t think it’s realistic for Alberta to read the legislation.

Ms. Freeland called a virtual meeting of the country’s finance ministers at the request of Ontario to discuss Alberta’s proposed withdrawal from the CPP. The government of Ontario expressed concern about the health of the national pension system after an Alberta report released in September detailed the province’s approach to creating its own provincial pension plan with a share of the CPP’s assets. .

Alberta had Asked Ms. Freeland to provide Ottawa’s calculations of the province’s share of the CPP.

The federal finance minister said he told Alberta it would have to negotiate a portability agreement with the CPP and Quebec’s pension plan before it can set up its own system. The province also must abide by international agreements to protect Albertans who spend part of their careers abroad. He said that Canada has agreements with 60 countries. Quebec, which did not join the CPP at the beginning of the plan, has made deals with 39.

“This will be a complex and multiyear process,” Ms. Freeland said. “This will be happening at a time of real uncertainty. Geopolitical uncertainty, global economic uncertainty.”

It would not be beneficial to negotiate such deals under these circumstances, he said.

“Extending that uncertainty right now will not help Albertans or any Canadians.”

The meeting was partly influenced by the federal government’s announcement in late October that it would exempt heating oil from the federal carbon price, But not other heating fuels like natural gas. This exemption almost exclusively benefits residents of Atlantic Canada, where oil use is common.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement after the meeting that he appreciated the discussion about the CPP, but he also used the gathering to call on the federal government to lower the carbon price on natural gas for home heating. .

“In times of economic uncertainty, no Ontarian – or Canadian – should have to worry about the security of their retirement savings,” he said. “Unity is the strength of the CPP, and it is the strength of our country.”

The federal government has said it will not make any further relaxations in the carbon price and Ms Freeland confirmed this on Friday.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said in a statement that he also raised the “urgency” of carbon pricing concerns during the call with Ms. Freeland.

On the CPP, Mr. Horner said his government is “encouraged” that Ottawa will provide an analysis of the asset transfer price to which Alberta will be entitled.

Alberta’s ruling United Conservative Party has said it will not leave the CPP without holding a provincial referendum on the idea. Premier Danielle Smith, facing skepticism from residents about Alberta’s claim to 53 per cent of the CPP’s assets, has since said the referendum will not proceed until Ottawa or the courts provide a solid accounting of Estimates how much the province would receive if it set up a parallel system. ,

Ms. Freeland’s pledge to provide an estimate could protect the federal Liberals from accusations they are blocking Alberta from moving forward with the vote.

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpoir said in a statement she was disappointed Ms. Freeland was paying so much attention to the pension debate when Ottawa created a carbon price “crisis.”

“I expressed my disappointment at the federal government’s attempt to distract Canadians by creating a false sense of urgency about this issue that may take a decade or more to resolve,” Ms. Harpaur said.

He said Mr. Horner of Alberta had provided information about the timing.

He said, “The Alberta Minister reiterated Alberta’s plan to move forward, which will also take several years to reach the referendum stage before they officially signal to the federal government that Alberta intends to leave the CPP. Is.”

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Alan McMaster said in an interview that every minister had a chance to speak on the pension issue and had a cordial discussion.

“What I saw at the meeting was there was no hostility toward Alberta at all,” he said. “I think the general tone of the meeting was in support of Alberta, so that they have good information to move forward.”

Mr. McMaster said the CPP needs to be addressed, but he also said it would take years for Alberta to go away if it decided to do so.

He said although there was not much debate on the carbon price issue on Friday, he expects it to be a topic of discussion at a meeting of regional and provincial finance ministers next month, which he is chairing.

“Based on my conversations with ministers across the country I can tell you that this is one of the key issues that will be put on the agenda of that meeting.”

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com