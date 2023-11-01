Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Alberta’s proposed withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan would put millions of people’s retirement at risk.

In an open letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday, Freeland said that while the province has the right to withdraw from the plan, Albertans “deserve to know that doing so would be a historic, costly and irreversible mistake.”

Freeland announced Tuesday she will meet virtually with her provincial and territorial counterparts on Nov. 3 to discuss Alberta’s plan, saying she has heard the concerns of “many Canadians” over the potential move.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith proposed the idea earlier this year when a report commissioned by her government said she would be entitled to $334 billion from the existing CPP fund — if it took more than half of the existing assets. – although that number has been criticized.

The report cites the province’s relatively young working population, high incomes, fewer older adults on the CPP and high contributions over the years to the province’s people.

But Freeland has said he doesn’t believe that figure is accurate and more analysis needs to be done, adding the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board estimates Alberta is owed about 16 per cent of the fund.

In his letter Wednesday, Freeland said Smith’s proposal would “fundamentally alter (Albertans’) retirement plans.”

Freeland provided Smith and Albertans with a list of evidence supporting the importance of the CPP to Albertans and Canadians, saying it has been “the foundation of a secure and dignified retirement” for six decades.

“CPP Investments – the Crown corporation that invests in Canadians’ pensions – is a world-leading investment entity that safely generates the best possible returns for Canadian pensioners,” Freeland said.

“As of last June, the four-year annualized net return rate for CPP investments was 7.25 percent. At 9.8 per cent, the ten-year return for Canadians was even higher. In fact, between 2013 and 2022, CPP Investments delivered the highest ten-year returns of any pension fund in the world.

Freeland also noted the rising cost of living pressing Canadians.

“The CPP … ensures that Canadians can live, work and retire anywhere in Canada, while protecting their pensions from the risks of an economic downturn in any one province or territory,” he said.

Freeland refuted Smith’s claim that Albertans will pay less in pension contributions under the provincial pension plan, saying it is “based on a flawed analysis of the share of CPP assets to which Alberta will be entitled.”

“As some estimates suggest, if each province and territory used the same exit formula relied upon by your government, Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia alone would be entitled to an estimated 128 per cent of CPP assets,” he said. .

However, Alberta has questioned the federal government’s figures.

Last week, Smith said she would not call a referendum on whether the province should leave the CPP until there are firm, final numbers on how much the province will receive if it decides to leave the plan. .

On Wednesday, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner requested data from the government to support the calculations and calculations of the asset transfer amount.

“A fair, respectful and measured dialogue between our government, your government and our partner provinces and territories will be essential to provide our fellow Canadians with certainty that their pension savings will be stable and secure if Albertans choose to withdraw from the CPP by referendum. make the decision, Horner said in a letter addressed to Freeland and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See my letter to Minister Freeland ahead of Friday’s meeting with other provinces and territories, requesting a calculation of the asset transfer amount by the federal government (along with the underlying data supporting the calculation). pic.twitter.com/PLq0fnhBgy – Nate Horner (@NateHornerAB) 1 November 2023

Smith’s proposed plan has received opposition not only from the Alberta opposition NDP, but also from various provincial governments, including the federal Conservatives, the Ontario Progressive Conservatives and the Prime Minister.

In a statement on October 18, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley accused Smith’s government of misleading Albertans by using public funds to lie about the benefits of leaving the federal plan.

“Albertans’ pensions are theirs,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a letter to Smith on October 18 that he was “deeply concerned” over Alberta’s proposed plan.

He said he has directed his cabinet and officials to make “every possible” effort to retain the CPP, warning that Alberta’s exit would cause “undeniable” harm.

The Canada Pension Plan Act allows any province to create its own “comprehensive pension plan” in exchange for participation in the CPP and provides a formula for calculating the transfer of net CPP assets to that province – Smith responded to a letter. I told Trudeau.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau Clearly against holding a referendum to decide the future of Albertans. Thankfully, it’s not his decision. These pensions belong to Albertans. They will decide. pic.twitter.com/p1dJD1GPNI – Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) 18 October 2023

Smith wrote in the letter, “Alberta agreed to those provisions in good faith when the legislation was created, and in the event that Albertans decide to withdraw from the CPP, they expect that the CPP Act and Its refund formula will be followed.” Posted on its social media channels on October 18.

“Any attempt to do so would be viewed as an attack on Alberta’s constitutional and legal rights, and would have serious legal and political consequences.”

—With files from Global News’ Shawn Preville

