“Freedom Scallops”What you probably didn’t know about the seafood war

As Japan is locked in a scallop standoff with China and Russia with wide political ramifications, Tokyo looks to reassure consumers around the world about its seafood safety and seek new markets. Euronews Business explained in detail what it is about.

While most of the world has been keeping an eye on the Israel-Hamas conflict and other geopolitical developments over the past few weeks, China and Japan’s seafood war has taken things up a notch.

It was first introduced after Japan released treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster into the sea in 2011, after which China, Japan’s largest seafood importer, immediately banned the seafood. Along with Hong Kong, China accounts for about 40% of Japanese seafood exports.

Japan recently started releasing a third batch of about 7,800 tons of wastewater on November 2, which is expected to continue until November 19.

China’s longtime communist ally Russia also quickly followed suit with its own ban. South Korea also reiterated its previous blanket ban on seafood coming from eight Japanese prefectures. These include Gunma, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Chiba. Other Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia have also expressed concerns about Japan’s Fukushima waste water disposal, but have not come forward with any sanctions.

Scallops have been particularly affected by these restrictions, as they are one of the most expensive and sought-after seafood, with Japan exporting approximately 100,000 tons of scallops to China in 2022.

China is using trade sanctions as a technique of coercion

China’s ban is based on World Trade Organization phytosanitary measure rules, which accuse Japan of treating the ocean like its “private sewer.” However, the country has also led a systematic disinformation and smear campaign, discrediting scientific reports and information.

This is being done primarily using skewed reporting and paid social media campaigns against the Japanese. seafood industry, leading to a significant decline in seafood sales in China. Not only this, but Japanese businesses, schools and diplomatic missions based in China have also faced problems.

This step of China has been condemned America and European Union More politically motivated than environmental welfare concerns. This is mainly because the country has already adopted similar trade sanctions and measures to “punish” other countries and international measures or express its displeasure towards them.

This was seen when China banned South Korean goods in 2017 after the country supplied anti-missile batteries to the US. In 2010, Japan also faced China’s refusal to export critical minerals due to increased conflict in the East China Sea. Recently, several Australian goods have faced restrictions, leading the nation to suggest a more thorough investigation into where exactly the COVID-19 virus came from.

US supports Japanese seafood industry

In September 2023, as a result of China’s embargo, Japanese seafood exports declined by approximately 90.8%. Although Japan has already increased subsidies for fishermen and companies who need them, it is unclear how long this can be continued. Declining local seafood prices and oversupply remain a continuing concern. Approximately $140 million (€128.7 million) has currently been announced in stimulus measures and subsidies.

However, domestic Japanese consumers are also rallying in favor of the sector, with local seafood consumption increasing significantly, boosted by nationalist pride against Chinese measures. Fukushima fish are being closely monitored, despite concerns that they may be particularly affected.

The US is also trying to support the Japanese fishing sector by increasing seafood imports from the country, US military troops already stationed in Japan signed long-term contracts to buy fish in bulk from Japanese cooperatives and fisheries Are.

The move is largely seen as China’s coercion and manipulation in the Southeast Asian region through its influence on global supply chains. US and EU ambassadors have also eaten Japanese scallops and other seafood on camera over the past few weeks, while also being allowed to serve them to their families.

Is Wastewater Disposal Really Dangerous?

According to Japan, disposal of treated waste water is completely safe, a statement also supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its latest report. Furthermore, nuclear waste water emissions will be spread out over 30 to 40 years. Currently, Japan measures tritium levels in seawater daily, which range between 63 to 87 becquerels per liter of seawater, well below the 1500 becquerels limit imposed by the government.

Not only this, but external experts from China, Canada, South Korea and the IAEA will also soon visit Japan to collect samples of seabed, soil, sediment, seawater and fish. They will independently compare these results with last year’s findings to determine if there have been any significant declines that could be linked to the wastewater release.

China’s move is also being called hypocritical, as it itself discharges tritium into the sea and is still allowing its fishermen to fish in the same waters where Japanese waste water is going. The Japanese campaign is also seen as China’s efforts to distract its population from its economic problems, such as rising youth unemployment and a faltering real estate sector.

It could also be seen as another way for China to position itself as a champion of the Global South, echoing the concerns of South Pacific island nations about nuclear waste water and marine ecosystem degradation. Is.

