Freebit's cheap smartphone expands Web3 business with Tone Coin rewards and shareholder-only NFTs

On the 8th, Freebit Co., Ltd., which provides cheap smartphones, announced plans to introduce a new point system “Tone Coin” through the Tone Mobile brand.

This system rewards users who contribute to the operation of Tone Chain, an Ethereum-compatible layer 1 blockchain running on a smartphone, by receiving Tone coins as a reward. It is scheduled to start from February 1, 2024.

By running a dedicated app in the background while charging their smartphone, users can provide additional resources (power, CPU, etc.) and earn Tone Coins. “Tone Coin” is valued at 100 yen per coin and can be used to pay for Tone Mobile’s monthly usage fee.

However, this “real value exchange” is limited to the appropriation of service fees, and direct monetary exchange is not possible. Additionally, exchange rates may change in the future.

purpose of tone chain

Through Tone Coin, Freebit aims to create the world’s largest “decentralized” blockchain community in an environmentally friendly manner.

“Tone Chain” is said to be the world’s first attempt to provide ceiling (staking) rewards on a mobile blockchain, and the fourth largest effort in the world in terms of number of nodes, comparable to the distributed file system “Filecoin”. ,

In addition, Freebit is developing a user-cooperative demonstration experiment project “Tone Labo” that supports the Web3, Metaverse and 5G era, and participating customers will be provided with Tone Mobile’s original terminal “Tone E22” at a special price. Will be given. are doing.

In addition, in the announcement on the 8th, Freebit introduced a new shareholder return method that provides all shareholders with access to Tone Chain and shareholder NFTs. As a result, in addition to traditional shareholder benefits, Freebit shareholders will be able to use their smartphones to operate the “Tone Chain” and receive rewards in the virtual currency “Tone Coins”.

FreeBit aims to operate a decentralized and highly secure community in the spirit of Web3 and The DAO, and is also making strategic investments involving Web3 and the 5G lifestyle support business “TONE”.

